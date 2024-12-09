King Charles Gives Up Red Meat Following Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles has reportedly stopped eating red meat as he continues to undergo treatment for prostate cancer, which he was diagnosed with in January.

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, told The Mirror that his step-father has given up red meat and added avocados to his diet for his health. Media reports have described the diet change as a “big sacrifice.”

But former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, has said it will actually not be “much of a sacrifice for Charles to cut out red meat.” According to Bond, he has always been health-conscious and has previously limited animal products by avoiding meat and fish for two days a week. The King also limits his dairy intake for environmental reasons, according to Bond.

King Charles owns a number of animal farms, including beef and dairy farms.

Justin Ng / Alamy Stock Photo Queen Camilla’s son revealed the king’s diet change to The Mirror

Is red meat unhealthy?

Studies have linked red meat to an increased risk of cancer, particularly processed meat such as bacon and colorectal cancers.

Scientists recently discovered that the iron found in red meat reactivates an enzyme called telomerase, driving the progression of colorectal cancer. High levels of haem iron from a diet high in unprocessed red meat also significantly increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Other research has shown how, conversely, plant-based diets can lower the risk of cancer. One recent study found that men with prostate cancer who ate more plant-heavy diets had a 47 percent lower chance of their cancer getting worse compared to those who ate more meat. Men following well-balanced and nutritious plant-based diets are also 22 percent less likely to develop bowel cancer.

Responding the the news of King Charles giving up red meat for his health, green energy entrepreneur Dale Vince said the same advice should be given to everyone. “Our government need to step up,” Vince wrote on LinkedIn. “The King gets the best medical advice money can buy – and that advice is to give up red meat to reduce his risk of cancer. That advice should be given to everyone in our country now – cancer does not discriminate between Kings and peasants.”

