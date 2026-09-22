Jamie Oliver Just Made Romesh Ranganathan A Vegan Lasagna

Jamie Oliver made Romesh Ranganathan a vegan lasagna using his “very own recipe.”

In a recent appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, the celebrity chef arrived with four plant-based lasagnas for the vegan comedian, one to try and three to take home and put in the freezer.

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While introducing Oliver at the start of the episode, Ranganathan said, “His vegan lasagna can bring a grown man to tears,” and later added, “This lasagna made me emotional.” Oliver described the vegan lasagna as a “good dish now,” but explained that it took work to refine the recipe to a point he was happy with.

He said, “Normally when I’m dreaming a recipe, typically I can get at least 85 percent there from a dream. I can see it, I can imagine it, I can taste it, I can smell it, honestly, truly. So normally on the first cook-up I get 90 percent, roughly, and then I finesse it.

“This one, of all the recipes, of 7,000 in 25 years of writing, this is actually the toughest one. Just because I needed to keep going back to get that intensity of flavor back, and the texture, and stuff like that.”

Ranganathan has been vegetarian since he was 12 years old, and vegan since 2013. He explained that he hasn’t been able to have a “luxurious lasagna,” meaning a “creamy” version of the dish made with fresh ingredients, since he went vegan.

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‘It’s kind of impossible to rule out the important connection with tofu’

During his conversation with Ranganathan, Oliver touched on Blue Zones, a topic that he has previously addressed on his own YouTube channel. In a travel video from last year, the chef highlighted the “important connection” between high tofu consumption and longevity in Okinawa, Japan, which has one of the largest populations of centenarians, people over 100 years old, in the world.

“If we’re talking about the longevity and health of Okinawans, it’s kind of impossible to rule out the important connection with tofu,” Oliver said at the time. “It’s so prolific in their diet; it’s such an incredible protein. This is definitely something that we should get in our [lives].”

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