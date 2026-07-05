This high-protein veggie sausage lasagna is a wheat-free vegan bake with layers of lentil or chickpea noodles, spinach, tomato sauce, cheese sauce, and veggie sausage. The legume-based noodles add protein and structure, while the veggie sausage gives the lasagna a firm, savory layer.

This recipe is from Javant Brenton’s cookbook Make Your Own. It uses wheat-free breadcrumbs on top, which bake into a crisp finish. The spinach adds greens between the sauce and noodles, and the cheese sauce adds creaminess without dairy. The recipe is also oil-free and sugar-free.

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This high-protein veggie sausage lasagna is a strong choice for family meals or sharing. It makes a full 13 x 9-inch pan, so it can feed several people or leave you with leftovers. Let it cool for at least 20 minutes after baking so the layers set before slicing. The result is a hearty vegan lasagna with plant-based protein, vegetables, and a crisp breadcrumb topping.

This recipe is republished with permission from Make Your Own by Javant Benton, published by Balance Publishing.

Layer up your veggie sausage lasagna

This wheat-free vegan lasagna uses lentil or chickpea noodles, veggie sausage, spinach, tomato sauce, cheese sauce, and breadcrumbs. It is high in plant-based protein and suited to family meals, sharing, or leftovers. No ratings yet Servings 1 pan Ingredients 8 ounces lentil or chickpea lasagna noodles (about 270 grams)

5 cups tomato sauce divided

4 cups cheese sauce divided

8 ounces fresh baby spinach

4 cups veggie sausage ground

2 cups wheat-free breadcrumbs Instructions Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Prepare the lasagna noodles by boiling them until al dente; they will finish cooking while the lasagna bakes. If you’re using oven-ready noodles, you can skip this step.

Begin by pouring 11/2 cups of tomato sauce on the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch pan. Next, add a layer of noodles.

Add 2 cups of tomato sauce on top of the noodles and another layer of noodles on top of the sauce.

Add half the cheese sauce and top with the spinach. Add another layer of noodles.

Add the layer of Veggie Sausage Ground and top it with another layer of noodles.

Finally, add the remaining 1½ cups of tomato sauce. Cover and bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

Remove from the oven. Add the remaining cheese sauce and top with breadcrumbs. Bake uncovered for another 10 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are golden brown.

Allow the lasagna to cool and set for at least 20 minutes before serving.

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