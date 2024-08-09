Ariana Grande Says Her Family ‘Always Forgets’ That She’s Vegan

Ariana Grande ate vegan wings and discussed her plant-based diet on the latest episode of YouTube game show Hot Ones.

The award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor sampled a selection of increasingly spicy hot sauces with minimal reaction. In fact, Grande even went back for an extra bite in the closing moments of the episode while teaching host Sean Evans her favorite vocal warm-up.

Hot Ones has reduced many a celebrity to tears from spicy food. The show supplied Grande with a black coffee and a large glass of almond milk to help with the spice. “I did not expect this today,” said Grande, after completing the Hot Ones challenge with little visible effort.

Evans asked Grande, who has previously described herself as Italian American, if she had discovered the “perfect Venn diagram” between veganism and Sicilian cooking. Grande replied that her family “always forgets,” then quipped that “they don’t want to remember.”

“It’s so funny,” continued Grande. “My Nonna always offers me meatballs and I’m like ‘No thank you, I’m still plant-based, I’m sorry, thank you.’ But, you know, it is what it is. I’m not alone, my brother-in-law Hale is also vegan so we have each other.”

‘I love animals more than I love most people’

Adobe Stock Grande has been plant-based for over a decade

Grande has been vegan since at least 2013 when she announced the decision on social media. In the post, she described being 100 percent vegan as a “joyous day.”

“I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding,” Grande told The Mirror at around the same time. “I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-round happier person.”

Grande is a vocal supporter of animal rights and has reportedly adopted at least 10 rescue dogs. In 2019, she co-founded Orange Twins Rescue in Los Angeles, California, and in 2022 launched the all-vegan beauty line God is a Woman, inspired by her signature fragrance of the same name.

