Davina McCall Says Eating Meat ‘Feels Wrong’

The TV presenter said she doesn't enjoy meat much any more

Davina McCall McCall said she hardly eats any red meat now - Media Credit: John Davies / Alamy Stock Photo

TV presenter Davina McCall has said that every time she eats meat these days it “somehow feels wrong.” She made the comments on a recent episode of her YouTube show Begin Again with Davina McCall while interviewing her guest Gail McNeill.

McCall said she didn’t know why she felt that way. “I don’t want to give up meat,” she said. But now she hardly eats any red meat and finds eating any meat “less and less attractive.”

Davina McCall
TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo McCall and McNeil discussed reasons for being vegan

McNeill, who is vegan, replied: “When you start researching animal agriculture, it’s a one way ticket to plant-based eating. It’s gruesome.” McCall acknowledged that many people don’t want to think about it but “we all know that” deep down.

Interview controversy

The interview wasn’t without controversy, due to some of the comments made by McNeill. She is known for having sold all her belongings at the age of 50 to move to Portugal and posts about fitness, food, and lifestyle on social media as FiftySister.

McNeill said that she calls herself plant-based rather than vegan because “the difference between a vegetarian and a vegan is, vegetarians have friends. Most people don’t like vegans.” She said that while she has the “utmost respect” for “militant” vegans who “try and convert other people, I’m not here to convert anyone else.”

Following the episode going live, McNeill posted on Instagram to say that her inbox immediately started “filling up with abuse” from “carnivores, omnivores, herbivores, and vegans.”

She further explained her views in the interview with McCall. “I feel that I can show people that by eating plants, you can exercise everyday, you can have lots of energy … you can feel full, you can feel well,” she said.

