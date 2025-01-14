A new film set to premiere this month is described as an “uplifting” and “unique” look at the driving forces behind the vegan movement and its impact on the world.

Food for Thought is a feature-length documentary by actor and Born Free Foundation patron Dan Richardson and director Giles Alderson. It explores the growth of the vegan movement around the world through interviews with animal

rights activists, philanthropists, athletes, plant-based food developers, podcasters, and rock stars. They include CEO of Compassion in World Farming Philip Lymbery, Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown, and YouTuber and personal trainer Paul Kerton, AKA Hench Herbivore.

“Among our top priorities was to create something unique in the genre,” Richardson, who co-directed and co-produced Food for Thought, said in a statement. “[W]e were determined from day one that, while we hope to take the audience on

a journey on which they’ll find themselves both laughing and crying, Food For Thought would ultimately be a positive and uplifting film and one which would leave people feeling understood, included and hopeful.”

Read more: ‘I Could Never Go Vegan’ Ads Take Over London Underground

Reaching a wide audience

Food for Thought The documentary aims to reach a wide audience

The film strives to appeal to meat-eaters, as well as vegans. It features honest video diaries from a group of volunteers as they embark on the first 30 days of a plant-based diet.

“Making [the film] relatable to a wide audience was paramount,” said Richardson. “And it really feels like we’ve hit the jackpot in that regard thanks to our amazing vegan participants.”

Food for Thought delves into the ethical and environmental reasons for going vegan and the impact veganism could have on the world. The film follows Richardson and Alderson as they travel around conducting interviews and visiting an animal sanctuary.

“It is an incredible journey and if we can make a few people eat less meat because of it then I will be overjoyed,” said Alderson. “It was a really emotional project to be a part of.”

The Food For Thought world premiere takes place at the Royal Geographical Society in London on Friday, January 24. It will be hosted by actor and animal activist Peter Egan. All profits from the evening will go to Animal Aid and Goodheart Animal Sanctuaries. Tickets are available from Event Brite.

Read more: Cowspiracy Is The ‘Most Effective’ Vegan Documentary, Poll Finds