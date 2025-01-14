X
Culture Events Film

How To Watch ‘Uplifting’ New Vegan Documentary ‘Food For Thought’

The film explores the growth of the vegan movement

By

3 Minutes Read

Vegan athlete Hench Herbivore wearing a vest top saying "Plant Based" while at the gym Food for Thought will be released later this month - Media Credit: Food For Thought

A new film set to premiere this month is described as an “uplifting” and “unique” look at the driving forces behind the vegan movement and its impact on the world.

Food for Thought is a feature-length documentary by actor and Born Free Foundation patron Dan Richardson and director Giles Alderson. It explores the growth of the vegan movement around the world through interviews with animal
rights activists, philanthropists, athletes, plant-based food developers, podcasters, and rock stars. They include CEO of Compassion in World Farming Philip Lymbery, Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown, and YouTuber and personal trainer Paul Kerton, AKA Hench Herbivore.

“Among our top priorities was to create something unique in the genre,” Richardson, who co-directed and co-produced Food for Thought, said in a statement. “[W]e were determined from day one that, while we hope to take the audience on
a journey on which they’ll find themselves both laughing and crying, Food For Thought would ultimately be a positive and uplifting film and one which would leave people feeling understood, included and hopeful.”

Read more: ‘I Could Never Go Vegan’ Ads Take Over London Underground

Reaching a wide audience

Food for Thought poster
Food for Thought The documentary aims to reach a wide audience

The film strives to appeal to meat-eaters, as well as vegans. It features honest video diaries from a group of volunteers as they embark on the first 30 days of a plant-based diet.

“Making [the film] relatable to a wide audience was paramount,” said Richardson. “And it really feels like we’ve hit the jackpot in that regard thanks to our amazing vegan participants.”

Food for Thought delves into the ethical and environmental reasons for going vegan and the impact veganism could have on the world. The film follows Richardson and Alderson as they travel around conducting interviews and visiting an animal sanctuary.

“It is an incredible journey and if we can make a few people eat less meat because of it then I will be overjoyed,” said Alderson. “It was a really emotional project to be a part of.”

The Food For Thought world premiere takes place at the Royal Geographical Society in London on Friday, January 24. It will be hosted by actor and animal activist Peter Egan. All profits from the evening will go to Animal Aid and Goodheart Animal Sanctuaries. Tickets are available from Event Brite.

Read more: Cowspiracy Is The ‘Most Effective’ Vegan Documentary, Poll Finds

Tagged

documentary

film

vegan documentary

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active