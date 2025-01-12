X
Shreya Ghodawat Wins ‘Podcaster of the Year’ Award At IWAA 2024 For Vegan Podcast

Shreya Ghodawat's podcast, Sustainable Tea with Shreya, has over 11 million views on YouTube

Vegan campaigner Shreya Ghodowat holding her Podcast of the Year award Shreya Ghodawat won an award for her vegan-focused podcast - Media Credit: Paul FotograFy

Shreya Ghodawat won “Podcaster of the Year” at the Indian Women Achievers Awards (IWAA) 2024 for her vegan podcast, Sustainable Tea with Shreya.

The vegan entrepreneur, writer, and speaker describes her podcast as the home of “bold takes and unapologetic discussions” about sustainability and intersecting topics. Sustainable Tea with Shreya has over 20 thousand subscribers on YouTube and over 11 million views.

“Winning Podcaster of the Year feels monumental because it’s validation for doing what I love: being a human microphone for sustainability. For talking about the things that matter, loudly and unapologetically,” wrote Ghodawat on LinkedIn.

The IWAA was founded in 2023 to recognize and honor “outstanding women achievers across diverse fields.” It is non-commercial, independent, and non-profit. There are more than 25 distinct award categories in addition to Podcaster of the Year.

Vegan campaigner Shreya Ghodowat holding her Podcast of the Year award
Paul FotograFy Ghodowat covers a range of topics relating to veganism in her podcast

“This award means the world to me. And to anyone who’s ever tuned in, shared an episode, or let me plant a seed in their mind: thank you,” added Ghodawat. “You are why I do this.”

Shreya Ghodawat at COP29

In November, Ghodawat and Plant Based Treaty’s scientific health advisor Kimmy Cushman highlighted several menu items at COP29 that contained animal products, despite being labeled vegan. One vegan-labeled bagel contained feta cheese, while a V-labeled salad contained salmon. Other “vegetarian” options included chicken, fish, and even beef. 

Speaking to Plant Based News at the time, Ghodawat noted that many of the food options at COP29 emphasized meat, despite animal agriculture’s significant role in the climate crisis. Most coffee stalls either did not serve plant-based milk or charged extra for them.

“It’s absolutely horrendous,” Ghodawat told PBN. “Words don’t do justice to the anger we’ve all felt.”

COP29 was notably attended by hundreds of industrial agriculture lobbyists, including representatives for JBS, the world’s largest meat company. In March, the state of New York sued JBS for “greenwashing” its deeply unsustainable business practices.

Listen to Sustainable Tea with Shreya here.

