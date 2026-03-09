Klaus Mitchell To Speak on Chronic Pain at London Health And AI Event

An upcoming event focused on health and AI will include a speech by Klaus Mitchell.

The Health + AI Tech Show will bring together NHS leaders, regulators, pharma, biotech, and technology teams working at the forefront of AI adoption.

Mitchell is a health advocate, entrepreneur, and the author of the upcoming book Built From Pain: The Revolutionary Approach to Overcome Chronic Pain.

He is also the founder of Everkind Digital, the platform and marketing agency behind Plant Based News (PBN) and The Sustainability Awards (TSA), as well as the new Health + AI Insiders platform. Mitchell’s planned speech is titled “Chronic Pain for Healthcare Leaders: Practical Strategies to Address the Growing Epidemic.”

The Health + AI Tech Show itself will take place in London, UK, in April. It will feature three summits covering Clinical AI & Diagnostics, Genomics, Biotech & Drug Discovery, and AI in Health & Hospital Operations.

“AI in healthcare has moved beyond the pilot phase; now, the challenge is meaningful, safe deployment at scale and the right regulations,” said Shane Ahari-White, the editor-in-chief of Health + AI Insiders. “This show is the first national forum designed specifically to bridge the gap between technical potential and doubling down on real-world impact.”

The event will also include hands-on LAB Clinics built around practical workshops, and an “immersive cultural and wellbeing program” titled Creative LDN: Health Edition, featuring voices such as Adam Kay, the author of 2017’s award-winning This is Going to Hurt, and Joe Talbot, the singer and lyricist of the post-punk band Idles.

The Health + AI Tech Show 2026

No Bloat, a plant-based low-FODMAP ready meal brand founded by disability rights advocate Heather Mills, is partnering with The Health + AI Tech Show, and Mills is also listed as a speaker. The full line-up includes leaders from AstraZeneca, Novartis, Imperial Health Impact Lab, Roche, the World Economic Forum, and representatives of both NHS England and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The Health + AI Tech Show will take place at the Big Penny Social in Walthamstow, East London, on April 29, 2026, from 8 am to 8 pm. It is free to attend for NHS, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and life sciences leaders focused on safe AI adoption.

You can find out more and register for the event here.

