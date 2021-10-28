Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the presenters of Loose Women, Coleen Nolan, has revealed she feels better than she’s ‘ever felt’ since starting a vegan diet.

The television personality and singer lost two stone since giving up meat and dairy.

And she ‘can’t stop smiling’ as a result.

Vegan diet

The 56-year-old made the comments in a print interview with Bella magazine. It was here she shared that her hips and back had got so ‘bad’ she knew she needed to make a change.

‘I’ve probably dropped a couple of stone. The weight loss was just a bonus. Me going vegan was never about losing weight’, she said.

However, ‘getting off the sofa was hard work’ at first, she joked. And, she still misses milkshakes from McDonald’s.

Nolan’s daughter Ciara inspired her to try veganism by showing her an array of documentaries, such as The Game Changers.

Coleen Nolan

It’s not the first time Nolan‘s advocated eating plants. Namely last April, she told her costars she decided to try the lifestyle to improve her health.

This came after she experienced feeling tired over lockdown.

Her reasons behind it were also to improve her general health, following cancer and diabetes diagnoses in her family.