Television personality Coleen Nolan has gone vegan to improve her health following her sister’s diagnosis with cancer.

The Loose Women star said it’s the best she’s felt in years as she boasted weight loss on her return to the show this week.

Health transformation

Nolan told co-stars: “I never wanted to go on a diet, only because I’ve done so many in the past and they’ve all worked and been brilliant but I could never keep them going.”

However, she was feeling ‘sluggish’ and struggling with her sleep throughout lockdown.

As a result, her daughter encouraged her to research a plant-based diet.

Upon watching the hit documentary The Game Changers, the 56-year-old said she began to rethink her food choices. Moreover, it led her to rethink her ‘whole way of life’.

‘I never weighed myself. The weight comes off…I feel so much better. The best I’ve felt for years’, she added.

Her co-stars said she looked ‘fantastic’.

Nolan says her health has improved since switching to a vegan lifestyle

Cancer diagnosis

The diet change comes as one of Coleen’s sisters was rediagnosed with cancer. This followed the death of another sister Bernie, after a battle with breast cancer.

Moreover, diabetes runs in the family.

Whilst cohost Janet Street-Porter pointed out that the diet may not prevent her from getting cancer, Nolan replied: “That’s not for me to say, I would suggest that you watch the programs.”

Since transitioning to vegetarian last December, the switch to vegan was hard at first. This was because she said she ‘loves’ dairy.

However, she has ‘trained’ her tastebuds and is now ‘eating to live, not living to eat’.