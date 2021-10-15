Reading Time: < 1 minute

McDonald’s first-ever vegan burger, the McPlant, is arriving in the US next month. But, it’s likely not what consumers will be expecting…

It recently debuted in the UK and now, customers across the pond can get a taste of the co-created Beyond Meat patty.

So why isn’t it vegan?

McDonald’s McPlant burger US launch

The fast-food giant is ‘testing’ the burger at eight restaurants as part of a ‘cautious march’ to adding more plant-based options to its menu.

But unlike the meal in the UK, it will be served with non-vegan mayonnaise and American cheese.

Moreover, it will be cooked on the same grill as beef patties and eggs.

“Guests can customize and request to hold the cheese and mayonnaise, or any other ingredients,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

From November 3, the burger is arriving at select outlets in Texas, Louisiana, California, and Manhattan. It will only be available for a limited time.

Long-awaited vegan launch

Customers have waited a long time for McDonald’s to launch a vegan burger, with other giants such as Burger King and KFC leading the rush.

It comes months after the chain was pressed by protesters to commit to the environment and go entirely plant-based.

Despite this, McDonald’s has been praised for offering its McPlant at the same price as its famous Big Mac.