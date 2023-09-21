 You Can Now Buy The 'World's First' 3D Printed Vegan Salmon Filet
Alternative Protein Business Food Other News

You Can Now Buy The ‘World’s First’ 3D Printed Vegan Salmon Filet

CEO hails game-changing 3D technology

By

3 Minutes Read

A 3D printed vegan salmon filet on a plate next to some asparagus Demand for vegan salmon is booming - Media Credit: Revo Foods
Your ad here?

Advertisement

What’s thought to be the world’s first 3D printed vegan salmon filet has hit supermarket shelves in Germany and Austria.

Austrian plant-based seafood company Revo Foods has made the filet – named “THE FILET – Inspired by Salmon” – using algae, pea protein, and mycoprotein from Swedish company Mycorena

Revo Foods says its latest creation has the same “flakiness and juicy fibers” that people would expect from a salmon fillet. According to Food Navigator, the vegan filet has high protein and omega-3 content, giving it the top score of A in Europe’s nutrition labeling system Nutriscore.

A number of vegan salmon filets are already available in supermarkets, including Plant Pioneers No Salmon Fillets in Sainsbury’s and Vivera’s Plant Salmon Style Fillets in Tesco’s. Israeli company Plantish will launch it’s realistic filet at pop-up locations in 2024. A filet by Canada’s New School Foods will be available in restaurants in North America this year.

But Revo Foods’ filet will be the first made using 3D printing technology.

Game-changing

A vegan salmon filet being 3d printed
Revo Foods Revo Foods uses 3D printing technology to make its salmon filets

Revo Foods used 3D MassFormer technology, for which it has a patent pending. It is a continuous production process that “allows the recreation of highly complex plant protein structures that resemble the muscle strands of salmon or tuna,” Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods, told Vegconomist.

3D food printers work by loading them up with ingredients made into a gel, paste, liquid, or powder. These are then extruded through food-grade nozzles layer by layer. One of the big advantages of it is that food can be customised in terms of texture, flavour, and nutrition. 

Other companies such as Redefine Meat have been using the technology to create foods like beef flank and pulled pork without using any animal products. Revo Foods has made 3D printed products such as smoked salmon slices since 2020.

“With the milestone of industrial-scale 3D food printing, we are entering a creative food revolution,” said Simsa. “This new process is a gamechanger for meat alternatives, making it possible to create a new category of authentic products such as vegan steaks and filets.”

Low impact food

One major environmental benefit of 3D printed plant-based seafood is the number of fish it could save from being harvested from the sea. According to Revo Foods, its products have saved nearly 19,000 fish so far.

Researchers are also investigating how 3D printed food could lower the environmental footprint of food production. Utilising food waste to create the edible “inks” for the printers is a particularly promising option. Food waste accounts for six percent of global carbon emissions.

But the ingredients Revo Foods is using already has a significantly lower carbon footprint than seafood. According to data from CarbonCloud’s climate hub, which calculates food supply chain emissions, mycoprotein beats low-impact peas and soy as plant-based protein sources for emissions per kilogram.

More like this:

Tagged

3d printing

salmon

vegan seafood
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett is a freelance journalist focused on animals, climate, and the environment.

More by Claire Hamlett

Related Posts

A vegan meal next to two cups of tea
Food
Plant-Based Diets Rich In Vegetables, Nuts, And Tea Lower Risk Of Parkinson’s, Study Finds

4 minutes to read

Ground beef, which carries an e.coli risk, in a supermarket
Business
Over 58,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Amid E. Coli Contamination Fears

3 minutes to read

A man in a hazmat suit walking through a sea of yellow chickens in a large, brightly-lit, intensive chicken farm
Animals
France Pushes For More Factory Farming Amid Growing Demand For Cheap Meat

3 minutes to read

Vegan chicken skewers on a plate, a plant-based meat recipe from a new BOSH! cookbook
Food
From Chicken Wings To Lamb Ragu: Cookbook Offers Vegan Recipes For Meat Dishes

3 minutes to read

© 2021 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active