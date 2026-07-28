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UK Food Standards Agencies Publish Latest Guidance For Cultivated Meat Businesses

There are now four new guidance documents for companies producing cultivated meat in the UK

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone placing a plate of steak down on a table alongside several other plates. The UK has published fresh guidance for companies developing new cultivated meat proteins and other novel foods The UK was the first European company to allow the sale of cultivated meat in pet food, and is home to internationally recognized alternative protein producers - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The UK has published fresh guidance for companies developing cultivated meat proteins and other novel foods to certify and sell in the UK.

The government described these as “new foods that don’t involve conventional farming, such as rearing livestock or growing plants and grains.”

Read more: Cultivated Meat Startup Develops Roe Deer Venison Cells

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) released four new pieces of guidance in early July. They are: Food business hygiene requirements for cell-cultivated products; supplementary guidance on identity, production, and microbiology; improving your cell-cultivated product application; and novel food taste trials supplementary information.

The new documents feature a mix of general food law and hygiene regulations, detailed scientific requirements for evaluating products, practical recommendations for stronger, more complete applications for market authorisation, and additional guidance on conducting taste trials of novel foods and cell-cultivated products.

In addition to the guidance, the FSA and FSS offer a Business Support Service that links cultivated meat companies with regulatory experts. Thomas Vincent, the deputy director of innovation at the FSA, said, “Cell-cultivated products represent a genuinely new frontier for the food industry, and we want businesses to have the clearest possible picture of what is required to bring safe products to market.”

Read more: Meatly Is Building Europe’s Largest Cultivated Meat Factory In London

‘These documents are ultimately about reducing barriers for emerging food technologies’

Photo shows people in white coats and PPE preparing cultivated meat in trays. The UK has published fresh guidance for companies developing new cultivated meat proteins and other novel foods
Adobe Stock Cultivated meat could help to reduce the negative impact of animal products without requiring widespread lifestyle adjustment

This is the second batch of publications from the Department of Science and Technology (DSIT)-funded Cell-Cultivated Products Sandbox Programme, which “complements” the UK’s market authorisation process. The FSA and FSS announced the first-of-its-kind programme in June last year, which will run until February 2027.

“This guidance reflects the knowledge we have built through engagement with industry and academia through the Sandbox, and is designed to make the path to authorisation more transparent and efficient,” Vincent added. “Consumer safety is non-negotiable, and these documents are ultimately about reducing barriers for emerging food technologies without compromising on safety standards.”

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alternative protein

business

cultivated meat

science

uk

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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