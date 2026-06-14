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Meatly Is Building Europe’s Largest Cultivated Meat Factory In London

Following the completion of a £10.4 million fundraising round, Meatly is building a first-of-its-kind facility in London

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Photo shows some of the production facilities at a Meatly factory. Meatly is building Europe’s largest cultivated meat production facility in London, UK Meatly is ramping up its production efforts - Media Credit: Meatly

Meatly is building Europe’s largest production facility in London, UK.

The British cultivated meat company began work on the first-of-its-kind pilot facility less than two weeks after closing a £10.4 million Series A fundraising round.

Read more: Over Half Of Men Perceive The Carnivore Diet As ‘Masculine’

Meatly said that the new investment will go towards the company’s next phase of growth, including building the new factory, which represents a “pivotal step” in the sector’s transition from R&D to industrial scale production.

Owen Ensor, the CEO of Meatly, said, “This investment marks a powerful endorsement – not just of Meatly, but of Britain’s foodtech and biotech sectors. Meatly has one focus – to make commercially viable cultivated meat a reality.”

Meatly launched in 2022 and became the first company in Europe to sell cultivated meat. Since then, Meatly has successfully reduced the cost of its bioreactors by approximately 90 percent, received regulatory authorization, and sold the world’s first cultivated “pet” food. The new facility will include a 20,000-litre bioreactor, and the company is expecting to introduce new products as early as 2027.

“Over the last four years, Meatly’s pioneering team has systematically focused on reducing key costs and building the strongest possible technical foundation for growth. Now we have our own industry-leading technology, and we are ready to scale,” added Ensor. “This step will allow us to prove commercial viability at scale and start to continually produce Meatly Chicken for the UK pet food market.”

Read more: Factory Farming Is Already A Public Health Crisis

‘One of the most sustainable and ethical ways to produce meat today’

Photo shows a woman's hands holding a fork and knife next to a plate with beef steak on it. Meatly is building Europe’s largest cultivated meat production facility in London, UK
Adobe Stock Cultivated meat is far more sustainable than traditional animal products

Cultivated or “cultured” meat represents a unique opportunity to cut down on the negative impact of animal products without a lifestyle adjustment. Last June, the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) announced a business support service to “guide” companies developing new cultivated products.

Elise Schumacher, an investor at Oyster Bay Venture Capital, one of the latest European VC funds to back Meatly, said, “Cultivated meat is emerging as one of the most sustainable and ethical ways to produce meat today.”

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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