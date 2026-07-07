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Cultivated Meat Startup Develops Roe Deer Venison Cells

Roe deer venison is the third protein MyriaMeat has worked on after making pork and beef

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a rare steak in a cast iron pan with rosemary and salt. Cultivated protein startup MyriaMeat has made a venison breakthrough with roe deer stem cells Cultivated meat producers are now turning to more niche proteins, including venison - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Cultivated protein startup MyriaMeat has made a venison breakthrough with roe deer stem cells.

According to the company, the development marks the first-ever successful creation of roe deer muscle cells from stem cells.

Read more: Controversial Plant-Based Labeling Ban Passes With Huge Majority

MyriaMeat uses patented technology to grow “real meat” using animal cells. The biotech company is working on Wagyu beef, pork, and now, deer meat.

As reported by FoodBev, the venison announcement shows that MyriaMeat has now expanded well beyond its proof-of-concept pork fillet, and that its proprietary stem cell platform can be used to create proteins from different species.

Florian Huettner, the CEO of MyriaMeat, said, “This milestone shows that our platform technology is not limited to individual animal species but can be transferred to other species. Roe deer meat from cell culture is no longer a vision for us – it is a concrete next step in development.”

In June, Meatly announced that it would be building Europe’s largest cultivated meat production facility in London, UK. The British company recently closed a £10.4 million Series A fundraising round. In February, Innocent Meat raised €6 million in its most recent fundraising round to scale its own cultivated protein system.

Producing cultivated, cultured, or “lab-grown” meat is a significantly more sustainable process than farming or hunting animals. According to MyriaMeat, its alternative proteins are grown using a slaughter-free process that does not harm animals.

Read more: Meatly Is Building Europe’s Largest Cultivated Meat Factory In London

Niche cultivated meat and roe deer

Photo shows a roe deer in the woods. Cultivated protein startup MyriaMeat has made a venison breakthrough with roe deer stem cells
Adobe Stock Roe deer are the most hunted species in Germany

As reported by IN Food, MyriaMeat’s deer cell breakthrough indicates that cultivated meat development is moving beyond the most commonly consumed proteins to include niche, specialist, and high-end animal products, such as venison.

Roe deer are the single most hunted species in Germany, and the animals’ meat is valued for its distinct flavor. According to the animal rights nonprofit Wild beim Wild, approximately 1.1 million roe deer are killed each year nationwide.

In the UK, roe deer are currently protected under the 1991 Deer Act, though rural landowners often allow deerstalking. When they are not overpopulated, roe deer help to shape woodlands by establishing pathways for other wildlife.

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cultivated meat

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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