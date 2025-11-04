X
Precision Fermented Dairy Proteins Receive ‘No Questions’ Approval From FDA

Verley's precision fermented dairy proteins are better for the environment than traditional options

Photo shows a woman holding up a glass of milk to the camera Verley's precision fermented proteins are also suitable for vegans - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Verley has received a “no-questions” approval letter from the FDA for its precision fermented dairy proteins.

The French startup, formerly known as Bon Vivant, is now one step closer to introducing its novel alternative dairy ingredients to the US market.

The FDA’s no-questions letter arrived in September for Verley’s flagship products: FermWhey Native, an animal-free whey protein, and FermWhey MicroStab, which the company says is the first-ever UHT-stable recombinant whey protein.

“This milestone comes just three years after founding the company, highlighting both the execution speed and regulatory expertise of the Verley team,” company co-founder and CEO Stéphane Mac Millan told Food Navigator USA.  He added that the “remarkably fast turnaround” after Verley applied for Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status in early 2025 underscores the “quality and robustness” of the company’s submission.

According to Verley, its proteins are “nutritionally identical” to traditional dairy, but with superior functionality. Mac Millan told Food Navigator that Verley will initially focus on B2B collaborations, and described the no-questions letter as a “springboard for growth in the US market.” Customers can likely expect to first see Verley ingredients in protein “shots” and high-protein yogurts some time next year.

‘A major step forward’ for precision fermented protein

Photo shows someone's hand as they pour a bottle of milk labeled "Verley" into a glass
Verley Verley’s precision fermented proteins are better for the environment than dairy

Last year, Verley unveiled what was thought to be the EU’s first-ever peer-reviewed life cycle assessment for its flagship ingredients. Production of the alternative proteins emits 72 percent fewer emissions, requires 81 percent less water, and takes up 99 percent less land than animal-derived dairy. Verley’s ingredients are also animal-free and suitable for vegans

“I am very proud to be unveiling the results of this analysis today, which is a major step forward for [Verley] and for the industry as a whole,” said Mac Millan at the time.

