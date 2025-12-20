Melt&Marble Completes $8.2 Million Fundraising Round To Scale ‘Designer Fats’ For Beauty And Food

Melt&Marble just concluded an approximately $8.2 million (€7 million) fundraising round to scale its designer fats for use in beauty and food products.

The Swedish biotechnology company produces its designer fats using precision fermentation, and manufacturers can use them to replace unsustainable and less healthy traditional fats with animal-free alternatives. According to Melt&Marble, its precision fermented fats offer superior taste, functionality, and health outcomes.

The fundraising round was led by Swedish venture capital fund Industrifonden, with further backing from Beiersdorf, Valio, Catalyze Capital, Chalmers Ventures, and the European Commission’s European Innovation Council (EIC).

Melt&Marble also received approximately $3.2 million (€2.76 million) in EIC grants last year, bringing its new financing total to more than $11.4 million.

“This investment marks a major milestone for Melt&Marble as we transition from R&D to commercialisation,” said Melt&Marble CEO Anastasia Krivoruchko in a statement sent to Plant Based News (PBN). “With key scalability milestones already achieved and strategic partners onboard, we’re entering the market with the capabilities and confidence to deliver real impact.”

According to Melt&Marble, the new funding means that its ingredients are set to launch in personal care applications next year. The company remains focused on Europe for now, but is also preparing to enter the US food market and “eyeing” elsewhere for further expansion. Melt&Marble said that it is working on further product co-development.

Melt&Marble aims to deliver more ‘sustainable, high-performance ingredients’

Melt&Marble Precision fermentation is a growing field capable of producing efficient and sustainable proteins, fats, and other key ingredients with fewer health, environmental, and ethical issues

Melt&Marble said that the market opportunity relevant for its precision fermented fats platform is currently worth more than $100 billion, encompassing everything from plant-based foods and confectionery to personal care and beauty.

The company also noted that traditional fats derived from palm, coconut, and animals “often struggle with performance, supply volatility, and environmental criteria,” whereas precision fermented alternatives are sustainable, versatile, and functionally “superior.”

“Our vision has always been to deliver more sustainable, high-performance ingredients, and this round brings us significantly closer to that goal,” said Krivoruchko.

The news of Melt&Marble’s fundraising success comes as a group of investors responsible for trillions of dollars in assets is calling on food companies to divest from animal products to future-proof unpredictable, unsustainable supply chains.

