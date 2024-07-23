GFI Announces Research Grant For Authentically ‘Marbled’ Plant-Based Meat

The Good Food Institute (GFI) just announced a USD $250,000 research grant to develop authentically marbled whole cuts of plant-based meat.

GFI is a nonprofit network of organizations that aims to accelerate plant-based and alternative protein innovation in the sector. This new research grant aims to address what GFI calls a “critical gap” in the production of plant-based meat alternatives.

It will develop a novel technology for “incorporating lipids into high-moisture extrusion processes,” which the organization believes is a “key characteristic” in the appearance, flavor, and texture of traditional meat products.

Lutz Grossmann, an assistant professor and food scientist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass), proposed the technology and will lead this project. He aims to create a tasty plant-based protein similar in texture to whole chicken, pork, or beef.

“The setup basically works like a piping bag that allows for making a two-colored swirl,” explained Grossmann in a statement. “The Good Food Institute has played a key role in supporting research for more sustainable food options, and UMass Food Science has been fortunate to receive funding.”

Marbling technology and whole-cut plant-based meat

Juicy Marbles Plant-based brand Juicy Marbles already produces vegan-friendly, marbled, whole-cut-style steaks

Some brands have already tried to tackle the challenge of creating authentically marbled plant-based meat. Juicy Marbles – a company that launched the “world’s first” vegan pork ribs with edible bones last year – sells a popular “thick-cut” plant-based steak, complete with the distinctive white marbling historically found in traditional beef.

This year has also seen more brands than ever take on whole cuts of vegan meat. Berlin-based startup Pacifico Biolabs is working on whole cut seafood made with fermented mycelium and other microorganisms, while Switzerland’s Planted launched a “first-of-its-kind” fermented, whole cut vegan steak back in March.

New technology is a driving force in the development of new alternative proteins, and Dutch food tech company Rival Foods recently announced whole cuts of plant-based meat produced without binders of any kind by using its patented “shear-cell” technology.

In May, Euromonitor’s Senior Research Analyst Miri Eliyahu told FoodNavigator that the “next resurgence of consumers” will likely be drawn to whichever brand successfully creates a plant-based whole cut in retail, to scale, and at an accessible price point.

