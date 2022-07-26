Meatable sausages in a pan against a pink background Meatable's sausages are grown in a lab in a matter of weeks - Media Credit: Meatable
Alternative Protein Headlines Other News Science

Dutch Food Tech Company Meatable Unveils Its First Cultivated Pork Sausages

Is a slaughter-free future on the horizon for meat producers?

By

2 Minutes Read

Meatable has unveiled its cultivated pork sausages for the first time.

The products were developed using a single cell sample. They were designed to satisfy appetites for meat “without harming the environment or animals in the process.”

Meatable claims that its sausages are the product of years of development. Steps have been taken to accurately recreate conventional pork’s structure, texture, and taste. They even produce a recognizable, pork-like “signature sizzle in the pan.”

“This is a truly exciting moment for the entire Meatable team. To be able to see and cook our sausages for the first time was an incredible experience especially as my co-founder Daan and I were able to finally have our first taste,” Krijn de Nood, co-founder and CEO of Meatable said in a statement.

He continued: “This was particularly exhilarating as we know that all of our hard work over the past four years has been successful in creating a real meat sausage that is indistinguishable from traditional pork sausages.”

The sausages do not contain fetal bovine serum. The widely used animal cell culture speeds up the growth of animal tissue. It is harvested by puncturing the hearts of bovine fetuses within pregnant cows while they are being slaughtered and raises serious ethical concerns within the cultivated sector.

The environmental benefits of cultivated sausages

Meatable’s sausages take just weeks to “grow” in the lab. This, it claims, demonstrates the potential for usurping traditional animal agriculture and reducing the meat industry’s emissions by up to 92 percent

According to the United Nations, animal agriculture is responsible for up to 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

A shift to plant-based diets is recommended by numerous experts. Both for personal and planetary health benefits. However, cultivated meat is touted as a best-of-both-worlds compromise for people that don’t want to stop eating meat altogether. 

“This will ensure that people can experience that this isn’t just like meat, it is meat – 100% delicious meat, identical on every level, but without any of the drawbacks,” Daan Luining, co-founder and CTO of Meatable said. 

“This is one step on our journey to creating the new natural meat and I’m looking forward to seeing how the product develops before we can bring it to consumers in the next few years,” he concluded.

Bringing cultivated meat to the EU market

Singapore remains the only country in the world to approve any cultivated meat products for sale. To date, it has extended one company, Just Eat, permission to sell two cultivated chicken products.

Earlier this year, the Netherlands passed a motion allowing for the sampling of cultured meat products.

Meatable hopes to have the green light to sell to consumers by 2025.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Cultivated Meat cultivated pork lab meat
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Woman eating vegan burger in restaurant
Alternative Protein
A Milky Plant machine beside a person drinking milk and a bottle of vegan milk
Business
heading/latest

trending

A border collie holding a credit card and a dog holding cash on a backdrop of pet kibble Culture
dairy cow in a field Culture
New Lawsuit Challenges Dairy Company Organic Valley Over ‘Happy Cow’ Claims
Isaias Hernandez Culture
Queer Brown Vegan On Environmental Racism, The Power Of Social Media, And Hope
A volunteer hands a person food Activism
This Organization Donated 1 Million Vegan Meals To Communities In Need
Woman eating vegan burger in restaurant Alternative Protein
Plant-Based Meat Now Costs Less Than Animal Meat In The Netherlands
Meatable sausages in a pan against a pink background Alternative Protein
Dutch Food Tech Company Meatable Unveils Its First Cultivated Pork Sausages
A Milky Plant machine beside a person drinking milk and a bottle of vegan milk Business
Leading Vegan ‘Make Your Milk At Home’ Product Smashes Sales Targets
Burger, Meatballs, Sausages on a board with vegetables Alternative Protein
Brits Can Offset Flight Emissions With Pea-Based Meat, New Study Finds
eople eat Indian food at a common table together Business
India Introduces Vegan Food Regulations For The First Time
lawyers outside court in front of campaigners Culture
This Climate Charity Took The UK Government To Court – And Won
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active