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Canada’s $2.1 Billion Food Strategy Doesn’t Mention Plant-Based Proteins Once

Canada's first-ever National Food Security Strategy contains animal farming and seafood but no alternative proteins

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(updated )

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a small Canadian flag in the top of a bag of grain. Canada has announced a new USD $2.1 billion (CAD $3 billion) food strategy, but it doesn’t mention plant-based or alternative proteins once Canada's new food strategy still emphasizes the same animal products that are destabilizing the global food system - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Canada has announced a new USD $2.1 billion (CAD $3 billion) food strategy, but it doesn’t mention plant-based or alternative proteins once.

According to an official statement by Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, the strategy focuses on “lowering costs, creating jobs, and building a food system that is more resilient, more competitive, and more our own.”

Read more: Kevin Bacon Wants You To Swap Meat For Beans One Day Per Week

The 10-year National Food Security Strategy is the first of its kind, and aims to boost domestic food production, “cut red tape,” and spur grocery store competition.

While the food strategy aims to expand Canada’s production of fruits and vegetables, it also plans for expanded animal farming and seafood production, two of the most unstable, inefficient, and high-impact forms of protein production in the world.

As noted by World Animal Protection Canada, the country is “already a global leader in producing plant-based proteins like lentils, beans and peas,” but without a plant-based strategy, Canada is “missing the chance” to achieve its full potential. 

The global food system is increasingly unstable, and countless experts have specifically endorsed plant-based and alternative proteins as an effective way of making the food system more equitable, ethical, sustainable, and profitable.

Last year, the updated EAT-Lancet report found that its Planetary Health Diet could prevent more than 40,000 early deaths per day, and 15 million deaths per year.

The plant-forward diet could also save $5 trillion per year – more than 10 times the amount needed to drive widespread food system change – through improved climate resilience, environmental restoration, and improved human health.

Read more: The Legume Renaissance: One Bean Per Day Could Save Europeans €42 Million

Plant-based growth, Europe, and the food system

Photo shows three cows in a factory farm. Canada has announced a new USD $2.1 billion (CAD $3 billion) food strategy, but it doesn’t mention plant-based or alternative proteins once
Adobe Stock Animal farming and seafood production take a huge toll on the environment, human health, and animals

Europe is currently investing more than $2.5 million to promote plant-based foods, while the Netherlands, which just reduced its national meat recommendations by 40 percent, is about to get the ‘world’s first’ cultivated meat farm. Following its groundbreaking plant-based roadmap in 2023, Denmark announced a new initiative last year that aims to replicate the same model EU-wide.

As reported by the Financial Times, Denmark’s growing plant-based food market could be worth up to $2 billion and create 27,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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