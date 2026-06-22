Kevin Bacon Wants You To Swap Meat For Beans One Day Per Week

Kevin Bacon has suggested swapping meat for beans on a Wednesday to improve your health, harm fewer animals, and protect the planet.

In a playful PSA for Humane World for Animals, the actor joked about changing his name to “Kevin Bean” in recognition of “Beansday.”

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Humane World for Animals launched Beansday earlier this week as a Meat Free Monday-style way for people to reduce their consumption of animal products.

“You know me as Kevin Bacon, but on Wednesdays I’m Kevin Bean. Because Wednesday is Beansday, the day we swap meat for beans. They’re packed with protein and fibre, they keep you full longer, you save money and animals; they’re just beans until you realise how many animals they spare,” Bacon said in the PSA. “Observing Beans Day is a small step that makes a big difference. Take it from me, Kevin Bean.”

‘I’ve developed a deep connection with animals’

To support Beansday participants, Humane World for Animals has launched a new hub that includes a pledge and recipes from plant-based chefs and food influencers. In the first 24 hours, well over 12,000 people pledged meat-free Beansday meals.

“Over the years, I’ve developed a deep connection with animals. You get to know them as individuals, and it makes you reflect deeply about the food choices you make,” Bacon said. “That’s why I loved the idea of Beansday. One simple change in what you eat every Wednesday makes a difference for animals. And if becoming Kevin Bean for a little while helps get people involved, I’m all in.”

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Beans are affordable, accessible, sustainable, and nutritious

Coty Tarr / Humane World for Animals Humane World for Animals described “animal ally” Bacon as “devoted” to the residents living on his 40-acre farm

Animal agriculture uses approximately 83 percent of farmland but provides just 37 percent of humanity’s protein and 18 percent of its calories. Overconsumption of animal products is also linked with myriad health issues.

Meanwhile, beans are cheap, culturally accessible, versatile, sustainable, and nutritious. They contain protein, potassium, magnesium, iron, and zinc, with no cholesterol, little fat, and plenty of fiber. A single portion of beans notably contains 100 percent more fiber than a chicken breast.

In May, a report by The Protein Project predicted that fava bean consumption could double by 2040, leading to an increased share of beans for human consumption and a saving of €42 million in healthcare costs and €27 million in fertilizer imports.

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