Over 130 Organizations Call For ‘EU Action Plan’ On Plant-Based Foods

A large, diverse group of organizations is calling on the European Commission to create an “EU Action Plan” for plant-based food by 2026.

More than 130 organizations – representing farmers, consumers, health, animal welfare, and environmental interests – wrote a letter to Christophe Hansen, the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food. Signatories include Greenpeace, Compassion in World Farming, the Rainforest Action Network, Caring Farmers, World Animal Protection, and many more.

The listed organizations urge the commissioner to add a plant-based action plan to the upcoming Vision for the Future of Agriculture and Food blueprint, which is due next month. They call on him to strengthen plant-based agri-food chains “from farmers to consumers.”

BEUC (the European Consumer Organization) published the letter and a joint press release earlier this week. The BEUC noted that a more sustainable food system requires transformation at both the supply and demand end, including appropriate funding.

“An EU Action Plan for Plant-Based Foods will help to deliver on EU climate and environmental targets, improve health, profitability, resilience, and overall policy coherence while also saving costs and strengthening the EU’s strategic autonomy,” says the letter. “Current policies and efforts are not sufficient to bring about the much-needed shift to a more sustainable and efficient food system at the production, and processing level.”

Europe is ‘listening to the science’ on plant-based foods

Adobe Stock The new letter comes after a 2024 report funded by the European Commission also called for an EU Action Plan for Plant-Based Foods by 2026

ProVeg International, one of the letter’s signatories, urged Hansen to commit to a plant-based action plan back in November. In response, Hansen claimed that meat remains “part of a balanced diet,” and noted that top-down approaches to food remain “tricky.”

In September, a report funded by the European Commission itself called for greater reliance on plant-based proteins in the food system. That joint report came from 29 different organizations, including environmental groups, NGOs, and farming lobbies, and one of its recommendations was also to introduce an EU Action Plan for Plant-Based Foods by 2026.

“The EU is listening to the science and is aware of the significant impact of climate change and how food can impact greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, water usage, and human health,” said Jasmijn de Boo, Global CEO of ProVeg International, at the time. “It is heartening to know that a serious recommendation has been made to promote climate-friendly, plant-based foods and give nature a fighting chance to recover.”

Portugal recently published a “groundbreaking” new climate plan that explicitly recognizes the need for a national strategy on plant-based proteins to transform the food system.

