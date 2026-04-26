X
Other News

Air Fryer Purple Sweet Potato Fries

Purple sweet potatoes are rich in anthocyanins, making this snack nutritious

By

2 Minutes Read

purple sweet potato fries with a simple seasoning Purple sweet potatoes are heart-healthy - Media Credit: NCSC
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Air fryer purple sweet potato fries are a quick way to make a crisp snack or side without turning on the oven. Air fryers have become a go-to kitchen tool, and recipes like this show why. You can cook sweet potatoes faster and with less effort, while still getting a crisp finish. This makes them a practical option for busy days or last-minute meals.

Start by washing the sweet potatoes well, as the skin stays on and can hold soil. Then cut them into even fries, soak them briefly, and dry them fully before cooking. A light coating of oil, corn flour, and spices helps them crisp up in the air fryer. As they cook, shake the basket to keep them from sticking and to get an even texture.

Read more: Air Fryer Hasselback Sweet Potatoes

Serve these air fryer purple sweet potato fries hot with vegan mayo or your favorite dip. They work well as a snack or a side and are easy to repeat. Sweet potatoes also add fiber and nutrients, making this a simple but useful option.

How to: purple sweet potato fries

For a quick, crispy snack or side with minimal prep and easy cleanup, try these air fryer purple sweet potato fries. They work well with almost any main, too.
purple sweet potato fries with a simple seasoning
No ratings yet
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 4 purple sweet potatoes
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp corn flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp paprika or chili powder

Instructions

  • Preheat air fryer to 190°C.
  • Cut the purple sweet potatoes into evenly sized fries (keep the skin on).
  • Soak in cold water for 10 minutes, then dry thoroughly.
  • Toss fries with oil, corn flour, salt, and spices until well coated.
  • Cook for 20–25 minutes, shaking halfway through.
  • Serve hot and crispy!

This recipe comes from the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSC).

Read more: Pesto Cauliflower Bites

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to conscious living, the environment, wellness, and the plant-based lifestyle.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active