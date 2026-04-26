Air fryer purple sweet potato fries are a quick way to make a crisp snack or side without turning on the oven. Air fryers have become a go-to kitchen tool, and recipes like this show why. You can cook sweet potatoes faster and with less effort, while still getting a crisp finish. This makes them a practical option for busy days or last-minute meals.

Start by washing the sweet potatoes well, as the skin stays on and can hold soil. Then cut them into even fries, soak them briefly, and dry them fully before cooking. A light coating of oil, corn flour, and spices helps them crisp up in the air fryer. As they cook, shake the basket to keep them from sticking and to get an even texture.

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Serve these air fryer purple sweet potato fries hot with vegan mayo or your favorite dip. They work well as a snack or a side and are easy to repeat. Sweet potatoes also add fiber and nutrients, making this a simple but useful option.

How to: purple sweet potato fries

For a quick, crispy snack or side with minimal prep and easy cleanup, try these air fryer purple sweet potato fries. They work well with almost any main, too. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 4 purple sweet potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp corn flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika or chili powder Instructions Preheat air fryer to 190°C.

Cut the purple sweet potatoes into evenly sized fries (keep the skin on).

Soak in cold water for 10 minutes, then dry thoroughly.

Toss fries with oil, corn flour, salt, and spices until well coated.

Cook for 20–25 minutes, shaking halfway through.

Serve hot and crispy!

This recipe comes from the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSC).

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