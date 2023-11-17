Patrik Baboumian To Release Animal Rights Video Game

Vegan strongman Patrik Baboumian has created an animal rights video game in which players are tasked with liberating animals.

“UNCAGE – Total Liberation” has been more than two years in the works. Players of the game will take the role of an undercover animal rights activist.

The game is currently in prototype version, and Baboumian has launched a Kickstarter to turn it into a “fully fledged animal rights gaming experience.”

Baboumian told Plant Based News: “With UNCAGE, I aim to instill compassion in players. I also want to cultivate enthusiasm for developing more animal rights games.”

Animal rights video game

In “UNCAGE – Total Liberation,” players enter an animal testing facility. Once inside, they face a choice between rescuing animals or documenting animal abuse. “There is more than one way to play UNCAGE,” the concept trailer declares.

How would you play the animal rights video game?

Interactive storytelling for the animals

Baboumian’s decision to focus his vegan activism on producing a video game stems from his belief in the power of storytelling.

“Our brains process information most effectively when woven into a compelling story,” he explained. “Interactive storytelling stands out as the most influential – immersing audiences into a narrative, allowing them to experience its world and characters from within.”

In Baboumian’s vision, players of animal rights video games will have the chance to perceive the world through the eyes of animals. This, he hopes, will help engender compassion for all animals.

Patrik Baboumian’s animal advocacy

Baboumian is known by many for his appearance in the Netflix documentary The Game Changers.

He sees gaming as the next frontier for animal rights activism. “Despite the abundance of impactful documentaries advocating for animal rights and veganism, the gaming realm has seen only a handful of attempts to communicate this critical issue,” he explained.

“It feels like our movement is missing out on utilizing the most significant and powerful platform to speak for animals.”

