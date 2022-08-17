Lolita performs in a pool at Miami Seaquarium Lolita has performed in shows for 48 years - Media Credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo
Activism Headlines Other News

Lolita The Orca ‘Could Finally Be Freed’ After Half A Century In Captivity

Tokitae (also known as Lolita) lives at Miami Seaquarium

By

3 Minutes Read

An orca who was taken from the sea over half a century ago could finally be set free, according to a new report. 

Activists are campaigning for Tokitae, who is also known by her show name Lolita, to be returned to the Pacific north-west to live out her final days. She has spent the last 52 years in a pool at Miami Seaquarium. 

It has even been suggested that Tokitae could be reunited with her family.

Tokitae’s mother is still alive and thought to be in her 90s. The Guardian reports that she can still be seen leading a pod of killer whales in the Salish Sea in search of salmon. 

Tokitae has performed in shows for 48 years, doing tricks like jumping, flipping, and lifting trainers in the air. 

The campaign to release her has received worldwide support, including from activists, Indigenous groups, and philanthropists.

“We owe all these captive animals an opportunity to live in an environment as close to their natural environment as we can possibly provide,” said Charles Vinick, of the Whale Sanctuary Project, which helps free captive whales around the world.

Vinick also noted that whales like Tokitae have earned their human owners millions of dollars, adding: “We owe them a retirement program, a pension … giving them back something like this is the least we can do.”

What could happen to Tokitae?

A decision to release Tokitae could raise questions about her ability to survive in the wild after so long spent in captivity. 

Howard Garrett, a whale researcher and activist who started working on plans for her release in 1995, thinks it’s possible she could be returned to the Pacific. 

According to the report, he said that she could be safely transported on the 10-hour journey from Miami to somewhere in the San Juan Islands in a comfortable fleece-lined stretcher with cool water. 

If it does go ahead, her release would be a rare case, as few whales have returned from the wild to captivity. But it is possible.

For example, Keiko – who played Willy in the Free Willy movies – was rehabilitated in a sea pen in Oregon in the 90s before living five more years in the wild in Iceland. He was much younger than Tokitae, however, at 22 years old. 

Tokitae’s future

We don’t know whether Tokitae will be set free, but there is currently an operational plan to bring her back to a secure and protected area in the Salish Sea, where she could receive ongoing human care while being in her native waters.

If this were successful, she would likely require a great deal of space and food for the rest of her life. 

It is also possible that she could end up at a 100-acre netted enclosure run by the Whale Sanctuary Project in Nova Scotia.

Concerns have been raised about her health, however, as well as the possibility that she could spread infections to other southern resident killer whales.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is a writer and journalist based in London. She has been vegan since 2014 and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Animal rights business captive animals orcas
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
rabbit in a cage
Activism
Balinese cow on a green meadow close up.
Headlines
heading/latest

trending

Lolita performs in a pool at Miami Seaquarium Activism
Balinese cow on a green meadow close up. Headlines
Could Foot And Mouth Disease Be The End Of Indonesia’s Livestock Sector?
woman wearing beige hat, wrist watch, turtleneck, brown faux fur coat poses in european city Activism
Copenhagen Fashion Week Commits To A Fur-Free Future
Stella McCartney poses on a red carpet with a green background Fashion
Stella McCartney Launches $200m Investment For Vegan And Sustainable Brands
Dinner
King Oyster Mushroom Nigiri Sushi with Ume Shiso (Vegan)
Two Ring-tailed lemurs, Lemur catta, at the Cape May County Zoo, New Jersey, Activism
USDA Must Now Publicly Report All Animal Welfare Violations In Zoos And Other Facilities
A black bear cub clawing at a dead tree Activism
New Exposé Discovers Yellowstone Bear World Employees Threatening Young Cubs
A player for Hapoel Tel Aviv on the court Culture
Tel Aviv Basketball Team Welcomes Vegan Sponsor, Promotes Plant-Based Food
A mum and baby pick vegetables Environment
UK Town Becomes The First In Europe To Move Towards Veganism
Joanna Lumley pictured on the Marksand Spencer stand at the 2015 RHS Chelsea Flower show Celebrities
Joanna Lumley Joins Efforts To Save Farm Sanctuary’s 500 Animals
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x