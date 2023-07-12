WATCH: Paul McCartney-Approved Vegan Documentary H.O.P.E.

“What You Eat Matters” – that’s the key message of 2018 documentary H.O.P.E., which stands for Healing of Planet Earth. The film aims to showcase the benefits of a whole-food plant-based diet, with particular focus on nutrition and public health.

Austrian author and filmmaker Nina Messinger is the creator of the film, which features experts such as Dr. Jane Goodall, Dr. Vandana Shiva, Dr. Melanie Joy, and Dr. T. Colin Campbell.

The documentary has also won the approval of other high-profile names, including Sir Paul McCartney. The musician reportedly stated: “This important film highlights the choices we must make to help protect this planet and all its inhabitants.”

The English version of the movie is available for free online with Arabic, Chinese, Czech, Dutch, French, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Portuguese, Slovenian, and Spanish subtitles. There is also a German version called HOPE FOR ALL: Unsere Nahrung – Unsere Hoffnung.

Watch the English version of H.O.P.E. – What You Eat Matters on the Plant Based News YouTube channel below:

—

