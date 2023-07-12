 WATCH: Paul McCartney-Approved Vegan Documentary H.O.P.E.
Film More Videos

WATCH: Paul McCartney-Approved Vegan Documentary H.O.P.E.

The film, which is available for free online, drives home the message that individual choices matter

By

1 Minutes Read

A snippet from vegan documentary H.O.P.E. depicting some young chicks H.O.P.E. looks at the health, environmental, and ethical costs of animal consumption - Media Credit: H.O.P.E.
Your ad here?

Advertisement

“What You Eat Matters” – that’s the key message of 2018 documentary H.O.P.E., which stands for Healing of Planet Earth. The film aims to showcase the benefits of a whole-food plant-based diet, with particular focus on nutrition and public health.

Austrian author and filmmaker Nina Messinger is the creator of the film, which features experts such as Dr. Jane Goodall, Dr. Vandana Shiva, Dr. Melanie Joy, and Dr. T. Colin Campbell.

The documentary has also won the approval of other high-profile names, including Sir Paul McCartney. The musician reportedly stated: “This important film highlights the choices we must make to help protect this planet and all its inhabitants.”

The English version of the movie is available for free online with Arabic, Chinese, Czech, Dutch, French, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Portuguese, Slovenian, and Spanish subtitles. There is also a German version called HOPE FOR ALL: Unsere Nahrung – Unsere Hoffnung.

Watch the English version of H.O.P.E. – What You Eat Matters on the Plant Based News YouTube channel below:

More like this:

WATCH – ‘Vegan: Everyday Stories’ Documentary

How To Watch ‘Eating Our Way To Extinction’ For Free

WATCH: 5 Times Dairy Farmers Went Vegan

Tagged

documentary

film

video
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Jemima Webber

Jemima is the Head of Editorial at Plant Based News. Originally from Newcastle, Australia, she has written extensively about vegan living, animal rights, law, psychology, music, and the environment, and is also passionate about intersectional feminism and LGBTQIA+ issues. Jemima currently lives in Canada with her senior plant-based dog Levi.

More by Jemima Webber

Related Posts

Vegan activist Genesis Butler feeding a sheep
More
WATCH – ‘Vegan: Everyday Stories’ Documentary

1 minutes to read

A poster for a pro-vegan climate documentary, reading "Eating Our Way to Extinction" beside a skull with the Earth inside it
Culture
How To Watch ‘Eating Our Way To Extinction’ For Free

3 minutes to read

Plant-based celebrity, musician will.i.am smiling
Health & Fitness
WATCH: Top 10 Plant-Based Transformations That Will Inspire You

1 minutes to read

A poster for vegan documentary The Game Changers, which is about to get a sequel on Netflix
Culture
Iconic Vegan Documentary ‘The Game Changers’ Is Getting A Sequel

3 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active