 WATCH: 5 Times Dairy Farmers Went Vegan
More Videos Weird & Wonderful

WATCH: 5 Times Dairy Farmers Went Vegan

A number of animal farmers have distanced themselves from the dairy industry and pivoted to plant-based businesses

By

2 Minutes Read

A dairy farmer feeding a herd of cows Dairy farming comes with considerable animal welfare costs - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Advertisement

Many people around the world view dairy farming through rose-tinted glasses. It’s often associated with bucolic images of rosy-cheeked farmers out of children’s books. But the reality of the industry is mostly hidden from view.

Throughout the world, there are more than 270 million cows producing milk for human consumption. A growing number of these live in factory farms. In order to produce milk, cows must first have a baby. They are artificially inseminated every year from the age of two. Each time, they have their newborn calf taken from them, often within 24 hours, so that their milk can be “harvested” for human consumption.

Mother cows often cry and out bellow for days after their calf is gone. Conditions like mastitis and lameness are common in dairy cows. When they stop producing milk, farmers take them to the slaughterhouse.

The ethical costs of the industry can take a toll on farmers, and many have decided to ditch dairy for good and turn vegan. Two of these farmers are Jay and Katja Wilde from Derbyshire in the UK. Jay said he felt like he was “betraying” his cows by sending them to slaughter, and decided to give his animals to a sanctuary.

Find out more about his farm, as well as four others, in the video below.

Check out Plant Based News’ YouTube channel for more videos like this.

Tagged

animal farming

cows

dairy

farmers

Good News

positive news

transfarmation

video

Advertisement

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Sarah Heiligtag, a vegan who transforms farms, stroking a pig on the grass
Culture
A ‘Transfarmation’: Meet The Woman Helping Animal Farms Turn Vegan

7 minutes to read

A graphic reading: "Busting myths about soy"
Health & Fitness
WATCH: What Happens When You Eat Soy?

1 minutes to read

A young black cow behind a fence looking directly at the camera
Activism
Cow Filmed Running Through Brooklyn After Escaping Slaughter Taken To Sanctuary

2 minutes to read

Vegan actor James Cromwell
Celebrities
James Cromwell Praises ‘Extraordinary’ Piglet, Named Babe, Who Escaped Slaughter

2 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active