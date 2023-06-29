WATCH – ‘Vegan: Everyday Stories’ Documentary

Veganism is growing in popularity across the globe. What started as a fringe movement is now mainstream, with more and more people opting to take animals out of their diet and lifestyle.

Despite its growing prevalence, however, there remain many misconceptions about veganism. It’s often mistakenly thought of as a niche fad diet, followed by mostly young privileged people living in cities. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

There are now millions of vegans from all walks of life following the vegan lifestyle, eliminating animal products from all aspects of their life. Most go vegan for ethical reasons, and many more adopt plant-based diets over health or environmental concerns.

Vegan: Everyday Stories, released in 2016, follows the lives of four very different people who share one common thread – they’re all vegan.

Watch it on the Plant Based News YouTube channel below:

Watch more videos like this on the Plant Based News YouTube channel