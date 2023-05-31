WATCH: Ending The Ketogenic Diet Debate With Dr Kim Williams

The question of what diet is best for humans has long been subject to debate. In recent years, a growing number of people have claimed that meat-centric high protein diets — like the “carnivore” and ketogenic (keto) diets — are optimum. Many others, however, argue that plant-based foods and vegan diets are the best bet – particularly when it comes to heart health.

Dr Kim Williams is one of the many health experts who agrees with the latter. The former president of the American College of Cardiology has become known for coining the phrase: “There are two kinds of cardiologists: vegans, and those who haven’t read the data.”

This is in reference to the growing body of evidence linking meat consumption to heart disease. Back in 2018, he sat down with Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell to answer common questions on ketogenic and plant-based diets.

Speaking about keto, Williams says the “science of it is wrong.” He added that, while such diets could be effective for short-term weight loss, it may come at a cost of cardiovascular issues. He went on to say that ketogenic diets have been shown to increase mortality by around 22 percent.

Watch the full interview with Dr Kim Williams below.

