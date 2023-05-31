 WATCH: Ending The Ketogenic Diet Debate With Dr Kim Williams
WATCH: Ending The Ketogenic Diet Debate With Dr Kim Williams

Is the keto diet actually healthy? Here’s what the science says

By

1 Minutes Read

Plant-based cardiologist Doctor Kim Williams Cardiologist Dr Kim Williams has discussed the best diet for heart health - Media Credit: Plant Based News
The question of what diet is best for humans has long been subject to debate. In recent years, a growing number of people have claimed that meat-centric high protein diets — like the “carnivore” and ketogenic (keto) diets — are optimum. Many others, however, argue that plant-based foods and vegan diets are the best bet – particularly when it comes to heart health. 

Dr Kim Williams is one of the many health experts who agrees with the latter. The former president of the American College of Cardiology has become known for coining the phrase: “There are two kinds of cardiologists: vegans, and those who haven’t read the data.”

This is in reference to the growing body of evidence linking meat consumption to heart disease. Back in 2018, he sat down with Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell to answer common questions on ketogenic and plant-based diets.

Speaking about keto, Williams says the “science of it is wrong.” He added that, while such diets could be effective for short-term weight loss, it may come at a cost of cardiovascular issues. He went on to say that ketogenic diets have been shown to increase mortality by around 22 percent.

Watch the full interview with Dr Kim Williams below.

Watch more videos like this on the Plant Based News YouTube channel

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

