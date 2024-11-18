X
Vegan Restaurant Wins Gold Tourism Award

Twelve Eatery specializes in plant-based alternatives to popular dishes like fish and chips and steak

The outside of Bournemouth vegan restaurant Twelve Twelve is a hugely popular vegan restaurant in Bournemouth - Media Credit: Supplied

A vegan restaurant has scooped one of the top awards at this year’s DMB Tourism Awards, edging out non-vegan competition to take the gold prize.

Twelve Eatery was nominated for two awards on the night, and came first place in the Eating Out Experience award. The silver went to Chaplins Cellar Bar & Modern Times Restaurant, while the bronze went to Puro Gusto. Both of these restaurants are non-vegan, and Twelve Eatery was the only vegan business nominated by DMB in any category. The restaurant also won silver in the Tourism Business of the Year award.

The DMB Awards is an annual event that showcases a wide range of businesses in Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole in Dorset, a big tourism hotspot in the UK. 

About Twelve Eatery

A vegan steak from Bournemouth vegan restaurant Twelve Eatery
Supplied Twelve Eatery offers a number of innovative plant-based dishes on its menu

Twelve Eatery, located in the Triangle area of Bournemouth and a short walk from the city’s famous beach, already had a number of accolades, with a TripAdvisor award naming it “the fifth best restaurant in the world for vegan food.” OpenTable also placed it among its top 50 “most romantic restaurants in the UK.” Stylist once wrote: “the UK’s best restaurant is both vegan and plastic-free” about the restaurant. 

The restaurant was founded by Dalton Mello and Greg Rush, who had worked in steak houses and other top non-vegan restaurants in London. They then went vegan, citing their “health, our planet and most importantly animal welfare” as reasons for making the decision. Shortly after, the idea came to create an organic, sustainable, vegan restaurant.

The restaurant name comes from the owner’s love of the number, the fact it is housed at number 12, The Triangle, and also the fact that much of the menu is enriched with vitamin B12

Taking inspiration from its seaside location, the menu has several vegan takes on “seafood” including Tofu and Chips and Vegetable and Prawn Tempura. Other favorites include a high-protein Fillet Steak dish. On Sundays, the eatery serves a vegan Sunday Roast.

