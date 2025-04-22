‘I Dined At The World’s Only Michelin 3-Star Vegan Restaurant – Here’s What It Was Like’

Through My Lens, a travel-focused YouTube channel, recently shared a video titled What It’s Like to Dine at the World’s Only 3-Star Vegan Restaurant. The video takes viewers inside Eleven Madison Park in New York City – the only fully vegan restaurant in the world to hold three Michelin stars.

Josh McNair, the creator of the channel, films and narrates every video based on real experiences. His content aims to highlight unique places, from hiking trails to restaurants, through a lens of curiosity and storytelling. This particular visit documents a full tasting menu at Eleven Madison Park – a three-hour plant-based experience that redefines what vegan fine dining can look and feel like. While Eleven Madison Park doesn’t come cheap (it costs USD $365 per person for the tasting menu), it has been met with praise from vegans and non-vegans alike (David and Victoria Beckham recently raved about their visit to the eatery on Instagram). McNair visited the restaurant with his mom late last year, and both had nothing but praise for the restaurant.

A strong first impression

YouTube/Through My Lens Eleven Madison Park features a number of innovative plant-based dishes on its menu

The meal opens with a trio of dishes based on celtuce, a Chinese vegetable, including a green apple and cucumber cocktail that previews the flavor profile of the evening. Another was corn masa with crushed sesame and pumpkin seeds and charred lettuce along with the celtuce. Early on, McNair – who is not vegan – shares: “I had no idea what to expect but on the very first bite I’m very impressed.”

One dish worth coming back for

A standout moment for McNair comes in the form of warm bread and morel mushroom butter. Though simple, it becomes one of the most memorable parts of the night. McNair is so taken by it that he returns just to share it with someone else:

“I had Amy come back a few nights later just to have a drink at the bar so she could experience the bread and butter,” he says.

Hospitality at another level

The video states that the service at Eleven Madison Park is seamless and deeply considered – from tailored drinks to surprise extras. Throughout the meal, they are offered extra bread and even given granola to take home the next day.

Flavor meets theater

Toward the end of the meal, a smoky asparagus dish is presented using a “volcano” – a vessel that serves as a smoking chamber. The dish is assembled and brushed tableside with coriander vinaigrette. “Not only was it a great dish, it was just cool to see the entire process take place,” McNair says.

A special moment in the kitchen

Both McNair and his mother have significant praise for the restaurant, with both commenting on its excellent food and service

“The way that they’re using plant-based food and creating these creamy sauces and incredibly delicious dishes, that was a very cool experience to have in the city,” McNair says, with his mother adding: “I don’t think I could ever top this experience, it was amazing.”

