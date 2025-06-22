Vegan in Paris: Is It Really That Hard? A Food Vlog Breakdown

Nicole Whittle, known for her plant-based YouTube channel, recently shared a video on what it’s like to eat vegan in Paris as a tourist. In the vlog, she documents her experiences navigating plant-based options in a city best known for its buttery croissants, cheese-heavy cuisine, and classic meat dishes. The video tackles a familiar assumption – “It must be so hard to be vegan in Paris” – and offers a nuanced answer: yes and no.

Whittle, a longtime vegan and digital content creator, has built a following by offering honest and practical advice on plant-based living. In this vlog, she walks viewers through the reality of finding vegan meals near major tourist sites like the Eiffel Tower, shares her experience at a vegan-friendly juice bar, and discusses how the city’s food culture impacts those trying to avoid animal products. The video serves as both a food diary and a guide for fellow vegans navigating Paris.

Traditional French cuisine isn’t built for vegans

Whittle opens by addressing the elephant in the room – that traditional French food is steeped in meat, dairy, and eggs. From broths and stocks to sauces and pastries, even seemingly vegan-friendly dishes often contain hidden animal ingredients. “It’s hard, other than bread and oil and ratatouille, to think of a classic French dish that is accidentally vegan,” she explains.

For those trying to eat out at typical Parisian restaurants, this can pose a serious challenge. Even if a menu item looks promising, there’s often a catch. Vegan-friendly substitutions aren’t widely available in non-vegan establishments, and many restaurants simply aren’t used to accommodating plant-based diets.

Vegan tourism is thriving

Despite the limitations of traditional French cuisine, Whittle notes that the city’s vegan scene is tourist-friendly. Dedicated vegan cafés and restaurants are usually located near major landmarks, and most staff speak English.

She visits Love Juice Bar near the Eiffel Tower and orders a peanut butter toast and smoothie combo. It’s light and nourishing, but far from a sit-down meal.

The trend across Paris, according to Whittle, is toward health food-oriented vegan fare – think goji berries, raw snacks, and smoothie bowls. While she finds these options refreshing, they don’t always match the heartier, comfort food vibe one might expect in France.

Another issue is the opening hours. Many places close on Sundays and Mondays or operate on rigid lunch and dinner schedules. This makes spontaneity tricky, particularly for tourists trying to fit meals around sightseeing. Whittle shares how she returned to the same spot two days in a row simply because other places weren’t open.

It’s doable – with the right tools

Ultimately, Whittle makes it clear that eating vegan in Paris is possible – with planning. She emphasizes the importance of using apps like Google Maps and HappyCow to locate vegan spots in advance, and encourages viewers to save locations before heading out.

You can find more plant-based tips on Nicole Whittle’s YouTube channel.