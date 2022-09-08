Quorn uniquorns Quorn was hit with copyright claims after launching Uniquorns - Media Credit: Quorn
Business Food Headlines Lifestyle

Quorn Faced Backlash Over Its New Unicorn Vegan Nuggets, Here’s Why

The meat-free giant managed to avoid litigation by commissioning a well-known animator

By

2 Minutes Read

Quorn was hit by copyright claims upon launching its new unicorn-shaped UniQuorn nuggets last month. 

The vegetarian brand promoted the new family-friendly mycoprotein nuggets, with an animation of unicorns, mushrooms, and dinosaurs. (The new release follows the success of Quorn’s Roarsomes Vegan Dinosaurs last year.)

The UniQuorns launch was overshadowed by claims of copyright breach from cartoonist Jonti Picking. Aka Mr. Weebl, Picking released the viral animation Badgers in 2003. The former features similar imagery and styling.

Picking took exception to Quorn’s advert for its new release. It featured flash animation work highly reminiscent of his own, colloquially dubbed the “Badger Badger Badger Song.”

The two both feature similarly stylized animation aesthetics, leading social media users to question if Picking had worked with Quorn to create the advert. 

When it transpired that he hadn’t been involved in the project but was aware of the work, Picking replied to a Quorn tweet promoting the new nuggets, asking, in a now-deleted Tweet: “Hi. Who do I contact about the blatant ripping off of my copyrighted work this time?”

Ponderosa, the Leeds-based creative agency in charge of the project, did not appear to immediately respond to Picking’s calls for acknowledgment.

Quorn makes things right

Within one hour of Picking’s Tweet, Quorn responded publicly, writing: “Hey @TheWeebl, here at Quorn, we are HUGE fans of yours and the iconic Badger, Badger, Badger – it’s been stuck in our head since 2003. If you could please send us a DM with your best email address and phone number, we can chat in more detail.” 

Twitter users who were watching the spat unfold remained unimpressed, one Tweeted: “Shameless rip-off. See you in quort!”

After revealing that he hoped the issue could be resolved amicably, Picking entered into negotiations with Quorn. This resulted in a joint statement sent to The Grocer, one day later.

“Following some positive discussions Jonti has agreed to collaborate on a revised version of the UniQuorns film, produced under license, which Quorn acknowledge is what should have happened in the first place,” it read.

As well as being compensated for revising the advert, Picking was also in receipt of damages for original copyright infringement. The reparation amount has not been disclosed, but it appears that Ponderosa will be paying, not Quorn.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

copyright Mr. Weebl quorn UniQuorns
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
hands with blue gloves hold a white mouse
Culture
heading/latest

trending

hands with blue gloves hold a white mouse Culture
A clover field Alternative Protein
They Said Vegans Eat Grass, Now You Can With This Innovative Protein
Herd of cows in a pen in a UK farm awaiting milking Headlines
We Can’t Rely On The Government To Transform The Food System, It’s Up To Us
Wild elephants and zebras Environment
The Climate Crisis Forces Zimbabwe To Relocate Thousands Of Wild Animals
Kate Moss on the red carpet Beauty
Kate Moss Launches Vegan Skincare And Wellness Brand
A lion roaring Culture
Why Thousands Of ‘Dangerous Wild Animals’ Are Being Kept By Private Collectors In The UK
A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011 Business
How Activist Pressure Got This Major Indian Company To Stop Promoting Circus Animals￼
Haarlem in the Netherlands Environment
Dutch City Becomes First In The World To Ban Meat Adverts In Public
A mink looks out from a cage at a fur farm in Italy. Activism
306,000 People Are Backing A Ban On Europe’s Fur Trade – Here’s How To Join Them￼
Dolly Parton plays guitar at Glastonbury music festival Celebrities
Dolly Parton’s New Pet Accessory And Toy Collection Supports A Rescue Center
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x