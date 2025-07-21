‘I Tried TikTok Viral Recipes (2025) And Made Them Vegan’

TikTok has been the birthplace of countless food trends, but turning them vegan? That’s where Rose Lee from the Cheap Lazy Vegan YouTube channel shines. Known for her accessible, no-fuss approach to plant-based eating, Lee recently tackled three TikTok viral recipes, including one that’s naturally vegan and two she reworked with staple plant-based ingredients like tofu, vegan mayo, and dairy-free yogurt.

The video highlights how easy it is to veganize food trends, and also serves up a great list of vegan pantry staples in action. From soy sauce and sesame oil to tofu grated like “vegan crab,” it’s a crash course in swapping, subbing, and making it work.

Below are three viral salads that made waves on TikTok in 2025. Each dish gets a full taste test. Lee shares her thoughts, makes adjustments as she cooks, and rates them all by the end.

Try these veganized viral TikTok recipes at home

Carrot ribbon salad

This was the only recipe on the list that didn’t need a plant-based makeover. It’s already vegan: just carrots, green onion, garlic, and a flavorful mix of soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and chili crisp.

Lee prepped the ribbons using a peeler, then mixed the sauce and tossed it all together. “It smells good. I mean, you can’t go wrong with sesame oil,” she says while plating it. But did it live up to the hype?

“It’s not life-changing but it’s good,” she admits after a bite. She scores it 7 out of 10, saying it’s “a great way to eat more veggies,” though not as groundbreaking as TikTok might suggest. She recommends adding edamame or tofu to bulk it up and calls the Asian sesame-style dressing “superior” and one that could be reused for other vegetables.

California roll cucumber salad

Inspired by the viral cucumber salads from TikTok creator Logan, Lee puts her own vegan spin on this one, subbing imitation crab for shredded tofu. “This is actually the healthier option, FYI,” she says.

She mixes cucumbers with grated tofu, vegan mayo, and cream cheese – though she notes her cream cheese had been frozen and was a bit curdled. She also adds soy sauce and sesame seeds, and finishes it off by eating it with roasted seaweed, just like sushi.

“This is so good. That is yum,” she says. “It’s super easy, high protein, healthy, delicious.” She gives it a solid 8.7 out of 10, appreciating the sushi-like vibe without the rice and calling it “a very unique take on a cucumber salad.”

Vegan Turkish pasta

YouTube/ Cheap Lazy Vegan A vegan version of the viral Turkish pasta salad

The last recipe is a viral Turkish pasta dish. It features pasta topped with seasoned vegan ground, garlic yogurt, paprika butter, tomato, and parsley.

Lee uses farfalle pasta and adds store-bought veggie ground to a pan with onion, pepper, onion powder, paprika, and salt. She makes a butter sauce with paprika and prepares a yogurt sauce with plain coconut yogurt, garlic powder, and salt.

“I got yogurt in my eye,” she says while opening the tub. “Whoever says being a YouTuber is an easy job has never done this before.”

Everything gets layered: pasta, yogurt, vegan meat, butter sauce, tomato, parsley. “That is a flavor bomb and a half,” she says after tasting. “Every ingredient has a purpose.”

She calls it “beyond delicious” and gives it a full 10 out of 10.

You can find more plant-based food content on the Cheap Lazy Vegan YouTube channel.

