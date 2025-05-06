X
Animals Other News Science

Scientists Film Wild Chimpanzees Sharing Alcoholic Fruit

The new footage provides the first evidence of "ethanolic food sharing" by wild nonhuman great apes

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows chimpanzees sharing alcoholic fruit This is the first time chimpanzees have been documented sharing alcoholic fruit with each other - Media Credit: Current Biology / Anna C. Bowland

Researchers have filmed wild chimpanzees sharing alcoholic fruit, the first time such behaviour has been documented.

The team was led by scientists from the University of Exeter in the UK, who filmed “the repeated ingestion and sharing” of naturally fermented breadfruit by various combinations of chimpanzees at the Cantanhez National Park in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa.

The researchers employed motion-activated cameras to capture footage of chimpanzees sharing alcoholic fruit on 10 different occasions. Their work was published in Current Biology last month and builds on previous studies that document alcohol drinking amongst chimps.

Chimpanzees do not always share food with one another. One previous study suggested that apes have the same reciprocal willingness to share as young children, meaning they do it primarily with those who have shared food with them first.

The new footage implies that the sharing of fermented fruit, in particular, may be a bonding activity comparable to human alcohol consumption. The accompanying study notes that the sharing of alcoholic fruits “may have played a long-standing role in hominoid societies.”

Read more: Spanish Government Finally Opens Period Of Consultation For ‘Great Ape Law’

Use of alcohol ‘rooted in our deep evolutionary history’

Photo shows four photographs of chimpanzees sharing alcoholic fruit
Current Biology / Anna C. Bowland Chimpanzees do not always share food, but this team of researchers documented 10 separate instances of chimps sharing fermented fruit

The team’s work noted that late ripe fruits – with significantly higher alcohol content – were prioritized by chimps in 50 percent of the filmed interactions. In two out of the 10 interactions, the fruits that were not selected by chimpanzees were “clearly” less fermented. The most alcoholic fruits were only around 0.61 percent ABV, which is relatively low, but researchers said this could be the “tip of the iceberg” as the bulk of chimps’ diet is made up of fruit.

“Social eating and alcohol consumption comprise two key components of feasting behaviour in humans,” wrote the Exeter-based researchers. “But do the origins of feasting behaviour derive from a shared common ancestor? Our data provide the first evidence for ethanolic food sharing and feeding by wild nonhuman great apes, and supports the idea that the use of alcohol by humans is not ‘recent’ but rather rooted in our deep evolutionary history.”

In October of last year, an analysis of existing research on non-human alcohol consumption summarized how widespread the phenomenon is amongst wildlife, including chimpanzees and other apes. In addition to ethanol, naturally fermented fruits are rich in calories and vitamins, and their consumption is both “ecologically relevant” and potentially ancient.

Read more: Conservation Funding Prioritizes Large Mammals Over More Threatened Species, Study Finds

Tagged

alcohol

animals

news

science

wildlife

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active