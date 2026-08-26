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One Dead And Hundreds Ill As UKHSA Declares National Salmonella Outbreak

The outbreak has primarily been linked to dishes made at food businesses using imported eggs

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(updated )

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a woman holding a carton of eggs in a supermarket. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has declared a national salmonella outbreak after one person died and hundreds became ill Salmonella is a zoonotic disease typically caused by undercooked food or improper preparation - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has declared a national salmonella outbreak after one person died and hundreds became ill.

Experts previously linked the outbreak to foods made with imported eggs, and all of the related cases feature a specific, identical strain of the bacteria.

Read more: Zack Polanski Once Again Says He Would End Factory Farming As PM

According to the UKHSA, 199 of the 207 recent cases have been in England, with six in Scotland, one in Wales, and one in Northern Ireland. The majority of those affected experienced “self-limiting gastrointestinal illness. Thirty-eight percent of people were admitted to hospital, and two had a bloodstream infection. One person has died.

While thoroughly cooking eggs, meat, and produce can prevent infection, the current outbreak mostly involves foods that were not prepared at home. The UKHSA said that “extensive” investigations are ongoing to identify the sources of the contamination. Of the 114 interviewees, 83 percent reported eating food prepared outside of the home in the week prior to symptom onset. 

Around 24 cases were linked to five food businesses, and 11 of those cases included dishes made with eggs. Local investigations also identified “possible cross-contamination risk events” within two of the food business settings.

People have been urged to watch out for stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever. Older people, babies, and other vulnerable groups have been advised to avoid eating runny eggs, and to contact their GP if they experience relevant symptoms.

Read more: Organic Egg Farming Is Twice As Bad For The Environment, Finds Study

FDA issues US egg recall over salmonella

Photo shows two eggs in a cardboard carton with a feather stuck to it. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has declared a national salmonella outbreak after one person died and hundreds became ill
Adobe Stock Salmonella infection is a type of zoonotic disease

Salmonellosis, a salmonella infection, is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans and vice versa.

According to the UK government’s general guidance, there are more than 2,500 strains of salmonella bacteria, and these strains live in the digestive system of domestic, wild, and farmed animals, including cows, pigs, and chickens.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) elevated its recall of 1.6 million dozen eggs over salmonella concerns to class 1, which it defines as a situation in which there is a “reasonable probability” that exposure will cause “serious adverse health consequences or death.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that eggs contaminated with salmonella had caused the infection of at least 98 people across 17 states. Twenty-six people have been hospitalized.

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eggs

health

salmonella

uk

zoonotic diseases

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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