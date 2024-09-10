Eggs Recalled After Dozens Get Sick From Multistate Salmonella Outbreak

Health officials in the US are recalling eggs after dozens of people became sick due to salmonella infections.

Milo’s Poultry Farms in Wisconsin has recalled all of its eggs after 65 people fell ill. People are being advised to throw away all eggs carrying the labels “Milo’s Poultry Farm” or “Tony’s Fresh Market.”

Most infections have been found in Wisconsin and Illinois, but California, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia, and Utah have also seen cases. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that there have been 24 hospitalizations linked to the outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

What is salmonella?

Adobe Stock Salmonella can be found in a number of food products

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that causes an infection known as salmonellosis, which is one of the most common foodborne illnesses worldwide. Salmonella symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and they usually occur within six hours to six days after exposure.

Animal products, particularly raw or undercooked chicken, eggs, beef, and dairy products, are common sources of salmonella infections. The bacteria can be present in the intestines of animals and spread through improper handling or insufficient cooking of these products. Cross-contamination in kitchens and food processing facilities can also lead to outbreaks, as salmonella can easily transfer from contaminated surfaces or utensils to other foods.

Plant-based diets can reduce the risk of developing salmonella infections, as it is most commonly found in meat, dairy, and eggs. While salmonella can still be present on raw fruits and vegetables through contamination, the risk is significantly lower compared to animal products.

