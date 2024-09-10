X
Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Eggs Recalled After Dozens Get Sick From Multistate Salmonella Outbreak

Salmonella outbreaks are often linked to eggs and other animal products

2 Minutes Read

A person holding up an egg in a supermarket, many of whom have been recalled in the US due to a salmonella outbreak Eggs can sometimes become infected by salmonella - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Health officials in the US are recalling eggs after dozens of people became sick due to salmonella infections. 

Milo’s Poultry Farms in Wisconsin has recalled all of its eggs after 65 people fell ill. People are being advised to throw away all eggs carrying the labels “Milo’s Poultry Farm” or “Tony’s Fresh Market.”

Most infections have been found in Wisconsin and Illinois, but California, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia, and Utah have also seen cases. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that there have been 24 hospitalizations linked to the outbreak. No deaths have been reported. 

What is salmonella?  

An illustration of a close up view of salmonella bacteria
Adobe Stock Salmonella can be found in a number of food products

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that causes an infection known as salmonellosis, which is one of the most common foodborne illnesses worldwide. Salmonella symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and they usually occur within six hours to six days after exposure. 

Animal products, particularly raw or undercooked chicken, eggs, beef, and dairy products, are common sources of salmonella infections. The bacteria can be present in the intestines of animals and spread through improper handling or insufficient cooking of these products. Cross-contamination in kitchens and food processing facilities can also lead to outbreaks, as salmonella can easily transfer from contaminated surfaces or utensils to other foods. 

Plant-based diets can reduce the risk of developing salmonella infections, as it is most commonly found in meat, dairy, and eggs. While salmonella can still be present on raw fruits and vegetables through contamination, the risk is significantly lower compared to animal products. 

Tagged

eggs

health

health and fitness

salmonella

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

