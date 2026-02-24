YouTuber Chris Williamson Quit Carnivore Because It ‘Annihilated’ His Cholesterol

YouTuber Chris Williamson has revealed that he tried the carnivore diet but quit after it “annihilated” his cholesterol.

Williamson recently uploaded a 90-minute Q&A video to celebrate reaching 4.1 million subscribers. He touched on his sobriety, ongoing health issues, and what he perceives to be the various benefits and drawbacks of the carnivore diet.

One of Williamson’s subscribers wrote in to ask, “Have you ever tried the carnivore diet?” In the video, Williamson confirmed that he did “a version” of the carnivore diet focused on meat and fruit, for more than six months, between 2024 and 2025.

“I felt great mentally on it,” he said. He added that he first tried the diet after becoming unwell from mold exposure and Lyme disease and experiencing “brain fog.”

“I felt mentally good, but it annihilated my cholesterol,” Williamson said. “My cholesterol just went through the roof. Lots of people are hyper-absorbers of cholesterol or are more sensitive to it. Turns out I’m one of those people.”

“The carnivore diet kind of has a lot of people praying at the altar of it because it makes them feel better, including me, but it can be pretty destructive to some of the important numbers and heart health,” he continued. “Keeping an eye on LDL levels and stuff is pretty important.”

Williamson also said that he now follows an intermittent fasting “approach,” and doesn’t eat anything until around lunchtime, then eats through the afternoon. He described this as a “bit more balanced” than the carnivore diet he was on previously.

‘Bro-science,’ the manosphere, and misinformation

Adobe Stock The carnivore diet, which has been widely debunked, is particularly popular amongst influencers in the “manosphere.”

Williamson is a former reality TV star, YouTuber, and the host of the Modern Wisdom podcast. Some have described Williamson’s content style as “bro-science.”

Like so many of his mostly male podcasting peers, Williamson has platformed a series of controversial guests. These include Andrew Huberman and David Goggins, and conservative figures like Jordan Peterson, Douglas Murray, and Louise Perry.

In December, Williamson appeared as a guest on an episode of Steven Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, where the two men linked “population decline” with “women’s socio-economic emancipation” and “reliable” contraception.

During the conversation, Williamson also described the increasing prevalence of what he called an “anti-family message,” leading some to describe the episode as pushing “red pill propaganda,” or harmful incel ideology. Some commentators view The Diary of a CEO as “a Trojan horse for the manosphere,” as reported by Grazia.

A 2024 BBC investigation found that Bartlett’s show amplifies “harmful health misinformation.” Over a year and a half, the show platformed anti-science conspiracy theories about vaccines, autism, and polycystic ovarian syndrome, and also perpetuated the myth that keto diets are preferable to “toxic” evidence-based medicine as a cancer treatment, which has been widely debunked.

