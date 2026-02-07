This Is What Lenny Kravitz Eats To Stay Shredded At 61

Lenny Kravitz is still shredded at the age of 61, which is likely due to his strict fitness regimen and plant-based diet.

The American singer, musician, producer, and actor is a longtime vegan who most prioritises nutrient-dense whole foods and raw ingredients. Kravitz also reportedly works out five to six days per week, including at his home gym in the Bahamas.

Kravitz is best known for his unique baritone voice and skilled guitar playing, which have earned him more than 40 million album sales over his 37-year career. However, Kravitz is also well known for his consistently chiseled physique and defined abs.

In 2024, Kravitz went viral for a video in which he combined a pullover, decline sit-up, and overhead press with a barbell. The clip also showed him completing the exercise while wearing sunglasses, leather trousers, boots, and a mesh shirt.

The video of Kravitz, who was 59 years old at the time, completing a unique and difficult compound exercise with relative ease, in unconventional workout clothes, made such a big splash online that fitness bloggers are still analyzing it in 2026.

Underneath the video, Kravitz wrote, “Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!” A month later, he shared another clip where he completed calisthenics exercises on rings, in jeans.

Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, briefly included the viral video in her film Don’t Look. She discussed the clip with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and joked, “I was today years old when I found out that’s not how everyone’s Dad works out.”

This is what Lenny Kravitz eats to stay shredded

Men's Health US / YouTube Kravitz always eats vegan, and often eats raw

In 2020, Kravitz spoke with Men’s Health US about the “gym and fridge” at his home in The Bahamas. He has a house in Paris and a farm compound in Brazil, but lives part-time in an airstream camper on the long, thin Caribbean island of Eleuthera.

“As you can see, I’m vegan and primarily raw. I have done extensive raw diets where I eat raw for a year,’ said Kravitz. ‘What we have is green and more green. We got cucumbers, mangoes, broccoli, kale, salad greens. A great blessing of living here in The Bahamas is that I’m able to grow my own food.”

He added that sometimes he avoids sugar entirely, including from fruit, but on other occasions he indulges in his favorite “cheat meals,” which include pasta, bread, pancakes, and waffles, and which he described as “carbs, carbs, and more carbs.”

