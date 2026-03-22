Carnivore Influencer Eddie Abbew Says Tofu ‘Is Not Food’

Carnivore diet advocate Eddie Abbew has incorrectly said that tofu “is not food.”

The influencer and former bodybuilder recently shared a video on YouTube in which he ranked “every protein source.” According to Abbew, tofu is at the very bottom of his list, while eggs, red meat, and chicken are his top three protein choices.

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Describing tofu, Abbew said, “I put this in the same [category] as the protein powders and stuff like that because this is not food. I’ve had this before, and it literally just went straight through me. So my tummy was telling me, ‘What are you doing?’”

The first recorded mention of tofu is over 2,000 years old. Tofu originates in China and is made by pressing soy milk curds into a block. It’s a staple in many Asian dishes, and its nutrient-dense versatility has made it a popular vegetarian protein worldwide.

Abbew said, “If you look at the ingredients, you think, ‘What is that?’ You know, I know people eat it thinking ‘I’m vegetarian’ or ‘I’m vegan, so I’m going to eat tofu.’ Tofu is not food. Stop eating that and start sticking some eggs in your mouth.”

Tofu is nutrient-dense, healthy, and versatile

Contrary to popular belief, tofu is a complete protein, which means that it contains all nine of the amino acids that are essential for human health. Half a cup of firm tofu contains roughly 22g of protein, 181 calories, 11g of fat, and 161mg of calcium, which is 86 percent of the recommended daily value for adults.

As reported by Healthline, a 100g serving of tofu also contains 51 percent of the recommended daily value of manganese, 42 percent copper, 32 percent selenium, 18 percent vitamin A, 15 percent iron, 14 percent magnesium, and 14 percent zinc.

Studies link tofu’s high isoflavone content to a reduced risk of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, as well as stronger bones and improved brain function.

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Abbew: ‘Don’t be vegetarian or vegan’

Adobe Stock Tofu is an ancient and nutritious staple, as are the fruits, vegetables, grains, and other foods that typical proponents of the carnivore diet often reject

Along with tofu, Abbew criticized peanut butter, chickpeas, and lentils.

He compared getting protein from pulses, which are high in carbs, as being like “getting your water from urine.” Abbew, who makes money by selling fitness guides and diet plans that emphasize animal products, frequently criticizes plant-based foods and meat-free diets in general, and the new video is no exception.

“Don’t be vegetarian or vegan. It’s actually not healthy,” he added.

Chickpeas and lentils are some of the most versatile, nutritious, and health-supporting foods on the planet. They are also cheap, accessible, and sustainable. Meanwhile, peanut butter contains several key vitamins and minerals, fiber, and roughly 3.6g of protein per tablespoon. Peanuts are high in fat and relatively caloric; however, most of the fat in peanuts is unsaturated, which is beneficial for humans.

Studies show that plant protein matches meat for building strength, while plant-based whole foods that are high in carbohydrates are linked with myriad benefits. Despite a growing scientific consensus on the healthfulness of plant foods, 75 percent of dieticians in the UK incorrectly believe that plant protein is “incomplete,” and most Americans wrongly think that animal products are better for protein.

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