Prominent Carnivore Doctor No Longer Exclusively Eats Beef, Says Broccoli And Asparagus Are ‘OK’

Dr Robert Kiltz, a medical doctor and prominent carnivore diet proponent, has said that he no longer exclusively eats beef after developing acute colitis.

He said that he has since added supplements and other animal foods like fish and cod liver oil to his diet. He has also introduced plant-based foods like algae, and noted that potato, broccoli, and asparagus would be “OK,” if served with plenty of dairy fat.

Kiltz, who is a fertility physician based in New York City, began eating a carnivore diet approximately 15 years ago. He made the comments about “softening” his attitude toward other animal proteins and certain vegetables in a recent video published on his YouTube channel, which currently has 87 thousand subscribers.

“I love beef, but maybe my focus on only beef and carnivore is not going in the right direction completely. Maybe being a little bit softer and inclusive, that’s what I’m working on,” said Kiltz.

“You know, I’m not ready for broccoli, but baked potato with a lot of sour cream and butter, yeah,” he continued. “But I’m going to say, hey, listen, if you throw a little bit of broccoli or asparagus in that, you know, that’s OK. I say cook it well and add the fat.”

Kiltz also talked about the “polarizing” nature of the carnivore diet and the need to “bring people together.” In addition to colitis, Kiltz said that his decision to diversify his diet came after higher CAC scores, which indicated more plaque sites in his arteries.

Carnivore diet is ‘potentially harmful’

Adobe Stock Experts say that the carnivore diet is “potentially harmful,” particularly long-term

In March of this year, Dr Shireen Kassam, the founder and director of Plant-Based Health Professionals (PBHP), a nonprofit health and science advocacy organization, referred to the carnivore diet as a “pseudo-scientific meal plan.” She noted that an entirely animal-based diet contains no fiber, high quantities of saturated fat, and dietary cholesterol, increasing the likelihood of diabetes, stroke, and heart disease.

“The carnivore diet is nutritionally unbalanced, unsustainable, and potentially harmful in the long run,” wrote Kassam, in an article debunking the lifestyle. “While short-term benefits may come from eliminating processed foods, there are far healthier ways to achieve health goals without sacrificing essential nutrients.”

