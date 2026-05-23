Sweet Potatoes Linked To Reduced Cancer Risk, Studies Suggest

Sweet potatoes are often praised for their fiber and vitamin content, but research suggests their impact may go much deeper.

A recent video from Plant Based Science London explores the growing evidence behind the astonishing anti-cancer benefits of sweet potatoes. It highlights how compounds in this root vegetable may help reduce the risk of several cancers, including breast and lung cancer. Known for breaking down complex nutrition science into clear, accessible insights, the channel points to why sweet potatoes continue to stand out as a true superfood.

Editor’s note: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Sweet potatoes are not a treatment or cure for cancer. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized medical advice and treatment.

Read more: Sweet Potato Salad With Tahini Dressing

A unique protein with powerful potential

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At the center of this research is a protein called sporamin. According to the video, “80 percent of the protein in sweet potatoes is a type of protease inhibitor,” and this compound appears to play a significant role in the body. Protease inhibitors are known to interfere with processes that allow cancer cells to grow and spread.

What makes sporamin especially interesting is its resilience. The narrator explains that, “unlike other proteins, sporamin appears to survive digestion and could even be absorbed into our bloodstream intact.” This raises important questions about how directly it may influence human health.

What the lab studies show

Several early-stage studies highlight how this protein behaves in controlled environments. In one case, researchers tested it against leukemia cells and found that it “suppressed the growth of leukemia cells.” While this was limited to a Petri dish, it still points to a compelling biological effect.

Other findings go further. A study focused on tongue cancer found that the protein “rapidly diminished viability of the cancer within just a few days.” Researchers have suggested that sweet potato compounds “may be useful for human tongue cancer.”

Similarly, research into colon cancer shows multiple mechanisms at play. The video explains that the protein not only slows cancer cell growth but also “decreases cancer cell migration and invasion,” both key factors in how cancer spreads through the body.

Population studies link sweet potatoes to lower cancer risk

Beyond lab settings, large-scale population studies offer additional support for the anti-cancer benefits of sweet potatoes. Observational research suggests that regular consumption is linked with lower rates of several cancers.

The NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study, which followed nearly half a million people, found that men who regularly ate sweet potatoes had lower rates of lung cancer. Among smokers, the difference was even more striking. They had a “14 percent reduced risk of lung cancer” compared to those who did not consume them.

Another study published in the International Journal of Cancer reported findings on premenopausal women. Those who consumed high amounts of carotenoid-rich foods, including sweet potatoes, had a “20 percent lower risk of breast cancer.”

Further research in Iowa found that women who ate sweet potatoes frequently had a “28 percent reduced risk of developing Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” adding to the growing list of potential protective effects.

Read more: Vegan Sweet Potato Pancakes

The role of pigments and plant compounds

Sweet potatoes are rich in compounds that extend beyond sporamin. The video highlights the importance of pigments such as anthocyanins and carotenoids, which are known for their antioxidant properties.

These compounds are thought to have anti-angiogenic effects. This means they may help prevent tumors from developing new blood vessels, a process essential for cancer growth. Their presence reinforces the idea that sweet potatoes work through multiple pathways, not just a single mechanism.

Why this everyday food stands out

Taken together, the research paints a consistent picture. Sweet potatoes contain a mix of proteins and plant compounds that may support the body’s defenses against cancer. While many of the findings are still emerging, the combination of lab studies and large population data makes them particularly noteworthy.

As the video puts it, these findings are a great reminder to up your “intake of this superfood.” And while no single food can prevent disease on its own, the evidence suggests that consuming sweet potatoes regularly could be a simple, accessible way to support long-term health.

With their versatility, affordability, and nutrient density, sweet potatoes offer more than just flavor. They represent a growing area of interest in nutrition science, one that continues to highlight the power of whole, plant-based foods.

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