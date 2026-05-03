Adfree Cities Backs Ten Point Plan For Plant-Rich Diets

Adfree Cities says it is “proud” of backing the Ten Point Plan for Plant-Rich Diets.

The announcement comes ahead of a planned “Lobby Day” in Westminster on June 3, 2026, where supporters can call on their MPs for an improved food strategy.

Read more: Leading Heart Health Organization Says Eat More Plant Protein, Not Meat

Adfree Cities is a network of grassroots groups across the UK that organizes, lobbies, and demonstrates to highlight the negative impact of corporate advertising on “health, wellbeing, environment, climate, communities and the local economy.”

The Ten Point Plan is a joint policy paper that sets out ten practical and integrated measures the UK government can enact to promote plant-rich diets, thereby enhancing human health and the sustainability and security of the food system.

According to a 2025 poll, 69 percent of people in the UK would like to eat more plant-based food. Sixty-nine percent also want the government to support plant-rich diets.

More than 50 organizations now back The Ten Point Plan for Plant-Rich Diets, including The Vegan Society, the British Growers Association, Compassion in World Farming (CiWF), Plant Based Health Professionals UK, Viva!, and Adfree Cities.

“We’re proud to support the 10-point plan for plant-rich diets,” wrote Adfree Cities on Instagram. “We all want to eat more fruits and vegetables, but accessibility and affordability are key issues. Add to this the ever-presence of advertising for junk food and unhealthy foods, and making the right choices about food becomes a minefield.”

Read more: Amsterdam Bans Ads For Meat And Fossil Fuels In Public Spaces

The Ten Point Plan could make people ‘healthier and happier’

While the UK government has acknowledged that plant-based foods can support a healthier and more sustainable food system, it has not attempted to legislate for the kind of targeted or transformative change recommended by the Ten Point Plan. Last week, The Health Foundation reported that healthy life expectancy for people in the UK is “going backwards,” and has fallen over the last decade to just under 61.

“The 10-point plan would not only make us all healthier and happier, it would support British farmers and help end unethical and unsustainable industrial farming,” wrote Adfree Cities.

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