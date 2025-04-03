Green Politician Calls For Plant-Based School Meals By Default

Zack Polanski, the deputy leader of the UK’s Green Party, has called on the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to introduce free plant-based meals “by default” at City Hall and other public catering settings.

Speaking at the London Assembly Mayor’s Question Time in March, Polanski called on Khan to “show climate leadership” and make a “good example” by rolling out plant-based meals as the default option at City Hall’s canteen, “the most local place possible.”

By “default,” Polanski explained that meat and dairy-based foods would still be available, but customers would have to request them specifically, as people do with meat-free options now.

He also said that he would “love to talk” to Khan about free school meals and how they could also be made plant-based by default. “This is the very first option though, just City Hall canteen, just making sure there are plant-based options that are the default options.”

Khan declined to take action. He told Polanski several times that his priority was ensuring choice and said that at the moment, City Hall and the city of London have a “good balance.”

Read more: UK Hospitals ‘Fall Short’ On Sustainable Meals, Study Finds

School dinners and plant-based by default

Adobe Stock Making more school dinners plant-based could cut costs and promote accessibility

Polanski explained to Khan how he hosted an event with Viva! earlier this year at the all-vegan community restaurant Karamel in Wood Green, North London. Over 100 campaigners and experts in areas like food, climate, and anti-poverty attended, and that collective’s suggestions have been made into A Cruelty-Free Manifesto For London.

This manifesto includes five key recommendations for the Mayor of London, which include transforming public catering to plant-based by default, adopting a cruelty-free supply chain, promoting plant-based living through education and campaigns, creating a fund to support local food growing, and collaborating with London’s many plant-based health professionals.

“A third of human-caused emissions are caused by our food,” said Polanski in a video posted to Instagram. “That’s why it’s really important that we have targeted, specific food policy to help tackle the climate crisis.”

The publication of A Cruelty-Free Manifesto For London and Polanski’s exchange with Khan came shortly after a new policy briefing found that plant-based meals in schools and hospitals could save the NHS £54.9 million pounds per year. A portion of these savings could then be used to emphasize sustainable, British food from small and organic growers.

Nearly 20 percent of UK children experience food poverty, and a 2024 study found that free school meal allowances are often too low for children to buy healthy options like fruit. Meat is also currently compulsory on school menus, but removing this requirement – and making plant-based options the default – could make healthy, sustainable food more accessible.

Read more: Healthy Plant-Based Diets Lower Risk Of Death From Cardiometabolic Disorders, Finds Study