 'Healthy' Plant-Based Diets Linked To Lower Osteoporosis Risk In Older Women
Health & Fitness Lifestyle

‘Healthy’ Plant-Based Diets Linked To Lower Risk Of Osteoporosis In Older Women

A new study has explored the link between diet and bone health

By

2 Minutes Read

An older woman eating a bowl of green lettuce Nutrients found in healthy plant foods could lower the risk of osteoporosis - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Advertisement

A plant-based diet could lower the risk of osteoporosis in women over the age of 60, new research has indicated. 

The study, published in peer-reviewed medical journal Osteoporosis International, found that a healthy plant-based diet was associated with “significantly” lower risk of developing the condition. An “unhealthy” plant-based diet, however, was associated with a higher risk. 

Foods considered healthy include whole grains, fresh fruit and vegetables, tea, nuts, and legumes. Those in the unhealthy category were refined grains, desserts, and sugary drinks. 

Osteoporosis is a health condition that weakens bones, meaning they break more easily. It can affect anyone, but is most common in postmenopausal women. 

An older woman chopping up a red onion while making a salad in a well-lit kitchen
Adobe Stock “Healthy” plant foods include fresh fruits and vegetables

The study

Study authors said that the link between a “healthy” plant-based diet and osteoporosis risk remains unclear. They highlighted, however, that some nutrients found in these foods can help prevent the condition. 

The study looked at 9,613 participants over the age of 60. They were all from nine different communities in China, and 19.2 percent had osteoporosis. Additionally, 37.7 percent had hypertension, 19.4 percent had diabetes, 12.2 percent a history of fracture. 

Over the course of two years (2019-2021), participants were asked questions about dietary habits and demographic characteristics. They also underwent skeletal muscle mass evaluation. 

“Older adults, especially women, consume more healthy plant foods and reduce the consumption of animal foods and unhealthy plant foods, which was associated with a lower risk of osteoporosis,” study authors wrote. 

Tagged

fitness

health

health and fitness

osteoporosis

research

study

Advertisement

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

The new OOH! vegan beauty line from H&M shown in a bathroom setting with kitsch accessories
Beauty
H&M Taps Into The Vegan Beauty Trend With New OHH! Line

2 minutes to read

Bear Grylls, owner of an ancestral supplements brand that promotes the benefits of organ meat, resting his hand on a tree
FAQs & Mythbusting
Bear Grylls Says We Should Eat Animal Hearts And Testicles – Is He Right?

6 minutes to read

A wedge of freshly cut Parmesan cheese with full wheels in the background
Ethics
Cheese Fans Pledge To Go ‘Full Vegan’ After Discovering How Parmesan Is Made

3 minutes to read

An older women in a blue shirt fanning herself with a piece of paper
Health & Fitness
Low Fat Plant-Based Diets Reduce Severe Hot Flashes by 92%, Study Finds

2 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active