Alana Blanchard: ‘What I Eat In A Day As A Vegan Pro Surfer And Mom’

Balancing the demands of professional surfing with motherhood takes superhuman energy – and vegan fuel. Alana Blanchard, the American pro surfer born and raised on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, recently shared what she eats in a day as a plant-based athlete and mom of two.

A long-time vegan, Blanchard is known not just for her wins on the waves, but also for her work supporting young female surfers who lack the means to travel and compete through the Alana Blanchard Foundation. In a recent YouTube video, she offers a laid-back look at how she nourishes herself while juggling surf sessions and parenting, featuring everything from nutrient-dense smoothies to casual vegan takeout.

Blanchard, who’s won numerous surfing championships and shares a YouTube channel with her husband, Australian pro surfer Jack Freestone, focuses on keeping her diet rich in greens, whole foods, and ease. “I’ve just been really, really concentrating on that,” she says of her nutrient intake after two pregnancies. “I feel like after Banks I just like kind of wanted to get fit…but this time is so different. I just really want to concentrate on nutrients.”

Morning routine: breathing exercises, celery juice, and a no-caffeine latte

Blanchard starts her day early with celery juice, something she’s been doing for a while. She explains that she’s cut out caffeine for a few months to better manage anxiety. “Jack still has coffee and it really makes me want coffee sometimes,” she says, but she’s sticking with her experiment. Instead, she makes a non-caffeinated latte.

Before the kids wake up, Blanchard does some yoga-like breathing exercises on her deck overlooking the jungle. Then she snacks on soft date rolls from a local health food store – her version of cookie dough.

Breakfast smoothie: greens and toddler chaos

Blanchard makes a nutrient-rich smoothie every morning with her son’s help. “I pretty much eat standing up sometimes because this guy is just crazy,” she says with a laugh, referring to her toddler. The smoothie includes banana, blueberries, and “a ton of greens,” emphasizing her focus on nutrition. Then it’s time to hit the waves.

Lunch: DIY vegan Caesar with tofu and cashew Parm

YouTube/Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone Caesar salad is easy to veganize

After a surf session with her husband while her parents watch the kids, it’s time to eat. For lunch, Blanchard whips up a hearty vegan Caesar salad. She finely chops romaine lettuce and makes a creamy dressing from tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, mustard, and nutritional yeast. She adds olives, pan-fried tofu, and even makes a quick cashew Parmesan. “It would have been really good if I had croutons too,” she notes, “but I was kind of just being lazy and wanted to eat it right away.”

Her husband, Jack, confirms: “Yeah, definitely Caesar salad-y. You could just add croutons.”

Sweet treat: almond butter cookies

Later in the day, she bakes a small batch of cookies using almond butter, oat flour, and coconut sugar. “Honestly, these cookies are kind of legit,” she says. “That crisp on top, that gooey middle…that’s pretty legit.”

Dinner: vegan sushi takeout

After an evening workout, sauna, and ice bath, Blanchard winds down with a second smoothie loaded with greens. She talks about feeling more depleted after her second pregnancy and being intentional about nourishing her body. “Sometimes I feel like as a mom you can kind of just forget to eat,” she says. “So I’m just like trying not to do that.”

For dinner, Blanchard and Freestone felt lazy and didn’t want to cook anymore, so they went for takeout. “We got some sushi,” she says. “This is all vegan sushi, I got two veggie rolls…an avocado roll, and then this is called a garden burrito, it’s like a sushi burrito.” She and her husband enjoy it while their kids are asleep.

Blanchard’s day offers a refreshingly real look at how plant‑powered meals, simple ingredients, and a forgiving cooking style can keep an elite athlete and active mom balanced and energized, even amid the chaos of parenting.

