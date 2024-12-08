‘What I Eat In A Day As A Vegan Athlete’

Natalie Matthews, also known as the “Fit Vegan Chef,” is a professional vegan bodybuilder and former IFBB Pro who has spent years proving that a plant-based diet can support high-performance athletics. So, what does a vegan athlete diet plan look like?

In a recent YouTube video, Matthews takes viewers through a day of eating as a vegan athlete, explaining how she meets her protein goals while balancing an active lifestyle that includes two demanding workouts. Her approach debunks the myth that vegans struggle to get enough protein, showing how thoughtful choices can fuel intense training sessions.

A high-protein meal plan

The day begins with a quick protein-packed snack before her Zone 2 running session. Matthews opts for a GoMacro protein bar, which gives her the energy she needs to perform. Unlike many athletes who train fasted, Matthews emphasizes the importance of starting her workouts with fuel in her system, especially when she has multiple back-to-back training sessions. After her run, she prepares a bowl of cream of rice topped with seasonal persimmons, walnuts, and hemp seeds. This meal is high in carbs and healthy fats, designed to digest quickly and give her energy for her second workout: a challenging CrossFit session that includes weightlifting and high-intensity movements like wall balls and box jump-overs.

Lunch is a protein-packed sandwich starring Hodo tofu, seasoned with black salt to give it an egg-like flavor. Matthews pairs the tofu with avocado, spinach, basil, garlic, and pickled vegetables, layering these ingredients on toasted bread. The result is a quick and nutrient-dense meal that delivers protein, healthy fats, and vital greens. For a midday treat, she whips up a high-protein chocolate ice cream using her Ninja Creami. The recipe includes chocolate protein powder, vegan collagen, cacao, banana, and plant-based milk.

Dinner is a flexible and fresh bowl from a local hummus restaurant. She customizes the dish with soy chunks, cabbage, hummus, and pita. Matthews uses this meal to show how athletes can enjoy eating out while staying on track with their goals. In total, she eats 130 grams of protein during the day. Athletes need to eat more protein than the average person, and this is far more than you’re likely to need. A typical person needs around 0.75 grams per kilo of body weight. This is around 55g of protein for an average man and 45g for an average women. If you do lots of exercise, or are just after some high-protein post-gym recipes, you can use Matthews’ recipes as inspiration.

Matthews’ vegan athlete diet plan reflect her years of experience as a vegan sportsperson, carefully balancing taste, convenience, and nutrition. Her meals highlight how plant-based eating can deliver all the protein and nutrients needed for high-level performance. Whether it’s tofu, nuts, seeds, or protein powders, Matthews’ diet is proof that vegan athletes can thrive with thoughtful planning and creative recipes.

