If you’ve ever wondered whether eating plant-based means giving things up, Dr Neal Barnard’s daily routine tells a very different story. In a recent video, Plant Based Science London takes viewers through what Dr Neal Barnard eats in a day, offering a simple but revealing look at how one of the world’s best-known plant-based doctors eats from morning to night.

Barnard is a physician, clinical researcher, and president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. He is also the author of several bestselling books, including Prevent and Reverse Diabetes, Your Body in Balance, and The Cheese Trap. His work has been published in peer-reviewed medical journals, and he is widely known for his research on diet, chronic disease, and metabolic health.

Plant Based Science London is known for breaking down complex nutrition research into short, accessible videos. The channel focuses on evidence-based insights and highlights how plant-based diets can support long-term health, often through the voices of leading doctors and researchers.

Breakfast: Oatmeal with fruit and spice

Barnard starts his day with a familiar, whole-food breakfast. He says, “I woke up in the morning, and I had a bowl of oatmeal which I topped with some cinnamon and some raisins.” He adds that he sometimes changes it up, noting, “Sometimes I’ll put blueberries on top.”

The meal reflects a pattern Barnard often recommends publicly: simple grains paired with fruit, without added fats. It is filling, flexible, and easy to repeat day after day.

Lunch: A bean-based classic

For lunch, Barnard keeps things just as straightforward. “For lunch, I had a bean burrito with some baked corn tortilla chips and salsa,” he says. He explains that the burrito includes beans that resemble refried beans but are actually just boiled. He enjoys the burrito with “some broccoli on the side.”

The meal highlights how legumes and vegetables form the backbone of his diet, without the need for specialty products or elaborate preparation.

Dinner: Pasta, greens, and comfort

Dinner is built around another staple many people already recognize. Barnard says, “For dinner, I had some spaghetti with tomato sauce and some sautéed spinach.” He adds simply, “It was nice.”

Taken together, what Dr Neal Barnard eats in a day looks less like a rigid plan and more like everyday food choices that many people already enjoy.

Why Barnard says vegan eating opens doors

Barnard directly addresses the idea that vegan eating is restrictive. “Although you would think of being vegan is somehow restrictive, to me it’s exactly the opposite,” he says. “It throws the doors open.”

He runs through examples from different cuisines, saying, “I can go into a Mexican restaurant and have a bean burrito with salsa,” or “you can go to an Italian place and get spaghetti marinara.” He continues, “Go into an Indian restaurant… into a Japanese restaurant. Have the vegetable sushi and the miso soup and the salads.” He adds, “You can go into a Thai place. The world of wonderful eating greets you.”

Barnard also notes practical benefits, saying he finds it “easier than ever to keep your weight down” and “to keep your cholesterol where it should be.”

He does offer one caution. “Sometimes the chef is so exuberant with oil they want to pour it all over everything,” he says, adding that he prefers to “keep the oil content really low.” Still, he is clear in his conclusion: “I find it’s not depriving at all.”

For Barnard, and as shown clearly in what he eats in a day, vegan eating is less about restriction and more about access. Access to familiar foods, global cuisines, and meals that support health without sacrificing enjoyment.

