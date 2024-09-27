Wetherspoon Adds Korean-Inspired ‘Chicken’ Bowls To Its Vegan Menu

JD Wetherspoon has announced the launch of a brand-new dish on its vegan menu: a Korean-inspired fried “chicken” bowl.

Each bowl contains eight Quorn chicken pieces (made from mycoprotein) alongside a Korean-inspired sauce, coriander, and chilis. It’s served with either chips or coconut rice.

Wetherspoon confirmed to Plant Based News that the new dish will only be available for a limited time. It costs £8.49 with any soft drink and £10.02 with any alcoholic drink.

Established in 1979, Wetherspoon operates more than 900 locations across the UK. This dish is the latest in a long line of vegan releases from the company. Wetherspoon was one of the first UK food chains to publicly embrace veganism, unveiling a Sweet Potato, Chickpea & Spinach Curry back in 2016. In 2020, it started stocking Beyond Meat. Now, it offers an extensive and popular vegan menu.

What’s vegan at Wetherspoon?

For breakfast, vegans visiting Wetherspoon can order a plant-based full English featuring Quorn sausages, beans, mushrooms, hash browns, and toast with vegan spread. There’s also a vegan sausage butty, vegan beans on toast, smashed avocado muffin, and fresh fruit.

If you’re ordering lunch or dinner, you can get a vegan roasted vegetable pizza, a Beyond Burger, ramen noodle, bowl, Mediterranean salad, chilli bean non-carne, and Mangalorean roasted cauliflower & spinach curry. The chips are also suitable for vegans. Menus may vary depending on the Wetherspoon branch you visit.

