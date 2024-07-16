You Can Now Buy A Vegan Chocolate Selection Tin

Vegans no longer have to miss out chocolate selection tins this holiday season – as a plant-based brand has just launched a dairy-free version.

Read more: Vegan Nutella Is Being Launched Very Soon

The tin – which comes from Catherine’s Originals – is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK. It’s packed with 81 chocolates, which come in nine plant-based flavors. Included in the box is the “Cookie Muncher,” a dairy-free take on a Milky Way; “Snap-me-Coconut,” which is intended for Bounty fans; “Tease Me,” a vegan honeycomb; and more.

All the chocolates are gluten-free and made with fair trade cocoa. The Catherine’s Originals tin that they come in is recyclable and reusable.

Read more: 20 Vegan Chocolate Dessert Ideas

The popularity of chocolate tins

Supplied Catherine Dodd started the company when she was just 18 years old

Catherine Dodd launched Catherine’s Originals back in 2021 when she was just 18 years old. She was inspired to create the tin after feeling left out of Christmas celebrations due to her vegan lifestyle. Chocolate tins are hugely popular fixtures in the holiday season in the UK, with households across the country sharing non-vegan versions from brands like Quality Street, Celebrations, and Roses.

Dodd launched her first box at a Christmas fair, selling 650 to dairy-free customers. She subsequently won a £25,000 investment from the Deliveroo Big Pitch, and ended up raising £200,000 from grants and a Kickstarter campaign. Through this funding, the company opened its own chocolate factory in Sussex, England.

Now, she is able to launch her tin to the mass market. It’s available to pre-order from her website, and costs £30. Alternatively, you can buy a smaller cardboard box containing 31 chocolates for £13.50. The tins and boxes are also on sale at more than 60 independent retailers, as well as wholesalers like CLF retailers UK.

“It’s been quite a journey but I’m delighted to see my vision come to life and know that thousands of people will be able to enjoy a tin of Catherine’s Originals this Christmas,” Dodd said in a statement. “A box is great for all year round but a tin is a festive essential.”

Read more: Lindt Unveils Vegan Version Of Iconic Lindor Truffles – Here’s Where To Buy Them